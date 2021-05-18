From staff reports
Stuart’s Opera House will host the return of Old Time Music Week on August 9-17.
Old Time Music Week is a part of the Appalachian music program at Stuart’s Opera House, which reflects the rich traditions of music and storytelling of our Appalachian Foothills Region.
Classes are offered in some of the common Appalachian instruments and students can participate in an old-time stringband ensemble as well as learn about the historical development of the music and culture. Registration and information can be found at stuartsoperahouse.org, according to a Stuart’s Opera House press release.
Classes in banjo, mandolin, dulcimer, fiddle, bass, and guitar will be available. Masterclasses and workshops include flatfooting, Appalachian foodways, quilting in the Appalachian tradition, storytelling in the Appalachian tradition, instrument repair and more, the opera house stated in a press release.
This program is produced in partnership with the Athens County Public Libraries and the Southeast Ohio Instrument Lending Library.
Registration is open now. Earlybird registration is $150 and registration after June 1, 2021 is $250. Scholarships are available, and interested people can email artsed@stuartsoperahouse.org for more information about scholarships, the press release stated.
For more general information call 740-753-1924 or visit our website at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
