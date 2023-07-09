Ohio Valley Summer Theater will present the rock musical “Rent” in the Elizabeth Evans Baker Theater in Kantner Hall on Ohio University’s campus. Performances are scheduled for two weekends, from July 13-16 and 20-23.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Based on the opera “La Boheme,” “Rent” tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in New York City’s East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The musical, with music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, gained critical acclaim and won several awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best New Musical. It was also lauded for broaching the issue of HIV/AIDS, depicting LGBTQ+ identities and including multiracial representation in a time when these topics were often not talked about.
“Directing ‘Rent’ has been an amazing experience so far, and I am grateful to have such a professional and talented cast and crew on this project with me,” Brenna Daugherty, director of “Rent” and graduate student at Ohio University, said. “Every day, I am reminded of the importance of telling queer stories and uplifting marginalized voices as people across the globe and here in the U.S. fight for basic human rights. ‘Rent’ often gets categorized as a period piece — a story set in the late '80s to '90s about the AIDS crisis — but I argue that every theme of ‘Rent’ is just as relevant now. Thanks to scientific advancement, AIDS is now a manageable disease, but discriminatory stigma is as prevalent as ever. Today, our country faces book bans, threats to marriage equality, and hate crimes against transgender people are on the rise. I hope everyone coming to see ‘Rent’ learns a little about the real-world issues represented and is inspired to do their part to make our world a safer place for everyone.”
The talented cast, which includes a mix of Ohio University students and community members, is made up of Kyle Nienaber as Mark, Joey Negrete as Roger, Alina Nichol as Mimi, Hannah Rutkowski as Maureen, Paige Marshall as Joanne, William Harrington as Collins, Kekoa Huihui-Andrew as Benny, and Luis Silva as Angel. The incredible ensemble also includes Samantha Pelham as a swing, Grace Breslow as dance captain, Kasey Dingee, Emaline Duquette, Annaka Guerrero, Mallory Just, Kevin Kunz, Madelyne Moore, PJ Pavot, Caroline Peters, Alexandro Ramirez-Nagy, Christopher Reinhardt, Kyler Rogers and Kaitlyn Smart.
Assisting Daugherty in bringing this show to life is Pax Payne as music director, Audrey Phipps as stage manager, Alexis Parsons as choreographer, Jaxon Meadows as technical director, Bob Walters as assistant technical director and sound designer, Hannah Carey as scenic designer, Lillie Wright as lighting designer, Quentin Kurtz as master electrician, Genevieve Shaftel as costume designer, Grace Easterday as propsmaster, Kit Parsons as production manager and Callie Lippincott, Nicole Downing, Benson Graham, and Kaitlynn Shyrock as run crew.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors and are available online here or at the door prior to the show. The show is recommended for ages 17 and up.
For those part of the LGBTQ+ community looking for resources or a welcoming community, visit OHIO’s LGBT Center for more information.
For information on harm reduction services, an evidence-based approach that is critical to engaging with people who use drugs and equipping them with life-saving tools and information to create positive change in their lives and potentially save their lives, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/harm-reduction or https://harmreduction.org/resource-center/harm-reduction-near-you/.
According to the Athens City-County Health Department website, a Harm Reduction Clinic is held from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at 278 W. Union St., Athens, offering a one for one syringe exchange up to 30 syringes, naloxone distribution and training, Hepatitis A/B immunizations, Opioid Navigator and peer counseling services.
“Rent” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
This production is made possible thanks to support by Hocking Valley Bank.
For more information about Ohio Valley Summer Theater, visit ovst.org.
