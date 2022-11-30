NELSONVILLE — Eighty is the new awesome.
That’s certainly what I took away from my recent conversation with the ebullient Kay Carter in the music room of her Nelsonville home.
This mother of four/grandmother of six/great-grandmother of six is as likely to be jamming with a jazz band as she is baking cookies for the tikes. And you can bet she does both, like everything thing else in her life, with enthusiasm and a strong shot of originality.
“I like jazz,” Kay said. “It’s an inborn thing, because I’m an improviser. To do jazz right, you have to feel it. If you don’t feel it, forget it.”
Kay has been feeling it her whole life, although the demands of a more traditional life path delayed her putting it into full practice. Growing up in Nelsonville, she recounted, “with not a lot of money,” she was aware of a strong familial musical heritage. She credits her grandmother, who played piano for silent movie showings, as “where all the music came from.” Among other talented family members, an uncle played soprano saxophone in Kay Kyser’s band.
Kay herself played the trumpet and the coronet from an early age, but musical aspirations were largely put aside when she married young and started a family. (She calls Mike, her husband of nearly 60 years, “the oldest roadie in town,” as he’s now entrusted with carrying her horns to and from gigs.)
During this time, she learned to play the guitar and was her church’s organist “when the kids were little,” but there wasn’t much time for anything else.
Then she heard a recording by another Ohio native, the great jazz vocalist Nancy Wilson, from Chillicothe. Kay said she was “absolutely blown away.” So while she and Mike both worked hard inside and outside the home, running a number of businesses over the years in addition to their 9-to-5 jobs, Kay dreamed of sharing her music with wider audiences. She longed to be, like Ms. Wilson, “the real deal.”
At 41, she began singing with her son’s 16-piece college band. Before long, she’d bought a drum set and a keyboard and started her own pop/jazz band. At 54, after a-36-year layoff, she picked up the trumpet again, and soon incorporated its musical cousin, the flugelhorn, and the guitar into her act as well.
Artistic success – delayed though it might have been – was swift. In addition to a 12-year run playing with the Word of Mouth Jazz Band at Tony’s here in Athens, Kay has ventured out for gigs in Columbus and out of state as well. In demand as both a singer and a musician, she’s currently a regular at Rhapsody, on the square in her native Nelsonville.
“I like to bring a little levity to my performances,” she said. “I like talking to the audience, making them part of the show.”
Will she ever quit?
“No,” she said emphatically. “I never thought I’d be able to play like I’m playing now. And if I don’t do anything else on earth, I hope I can inspire people, especially older people. Don’t let anyone tell you no. When they do tell you no, well … find another way!”
