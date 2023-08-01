PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Come seize the day with “Newsies,” taking center stage at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg to conclude the 2022-2023 theater season with a three-week run of performances, sponsored by executive producer, The Deitzler Foundation.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
Director Robin White is excited to be back at the Guild to direct this production with the help of Assistant Directors Natalie Bradley and Hannah White. “The drive of this cast is amazing to watch and I can’t wait for audiences to experience their efforts,” he said. Pete Sour, Music Director, has worked tirelessly with the cast on the catchy songs.
Nathan Arnold, technical director, has been busy for months with the design and construction of the set to tell the story of the 1899 Newsboys strike in New York City. This production is further brought to life visually with the skilled work of Costumer Trish Swaney, providing period costumes for the entire cast, and Choreographer Morgan Parsons, bringing dazzling choreography
The production stars Garrett Honse as Jack Kelly, Gwen Sour as Katherine Plumber, Sam Bartlett as Davey, Conner Medendorp as Crutchie, Zach Gaston as Les, Tom Lodato as Joseph Pulitzer, Heather Hepburn as Medda Larkin, George Litman as Wiesel (or Weasel), Antigone Lawter-Hall as Snyder, Tru Hill as Hannah, and Charlie Matthews as Governor Teddy Roosevelt. Returning to the Guild stage as passionate leader Jack Kelly, Garrett Honse said, “It has been an HONOR working on this Goliath of a show. Out of every show I’ve had the privilege of working on, I can truly say this one I will forever hold dear to my heart.”
Newsies opens Friday and runs through Aug. 20. Curtain time is 8 p.m. on Aug. 4, 5, 11, 12, and 18; 6 p.m. on Aug. 6; and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 20. There is no performance on Aug. 19.
Tickets cost $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase online at actors-guild.com or contact the Box Office at (304) 485-1300. Leave a message and your call will be returned.
