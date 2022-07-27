NELSONVILLE — A new exhibit showcasing work by members of two local co-operatives will open this Friday, July 29, at Majestic Galleries in Nelsonville.
An opening reception for the exhibit of works by Starbrick and Majestic Galleries artists will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Many of the artists will be present.
Starbrick Gallery closed last year after 20 years on the Nelsonville Square. Members of the gallery who will have work in this show are Ann Judy, Laurie Vancouver, Robin Todhunter, Marjorie and Dustin Lee, Susan Hazen, Rene Olsen, Terry Fortcamp and Tere Sager. Starbrick Gallery artists will be displaying work in several media including ceramics, jewelry and paintings in watercolor and oils.
Majestic Galleries has been open on the square since 2003 and is happy to be hosting the Starbrick artists in this joint exhibition that celebrates the presence of art and artists in our community. Majestic members with work in the show are Connaught Cullen, Dennis Savage, Kathy Guest, Stanley Wrzyszczynski, Jim Shirey, Paul Wilbur, Steve Mowrey, Tina Shoup, Grant-Grey Guda, Chloey Wilburn, Mary Popa. They work in a variety of media including photography, painting, digital art, paper and sculpture.
Artist Ann Judy, founding member of Starbrick, adopted the Starbrick symbol of Nelsonville’s past in her efforts to contribute to Nelsonville’s future. About this exhibit she said, “I am thrilled to be showing at the Majestic again and look forward to building more community through the arts!”
The exhibit, which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council’s ArtStart Grant, will be on display through August 21. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Majestic Galleries is located at 20 Public Square.
