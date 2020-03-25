The annual Nelsonville Music Festival, originally set for June 4-7, has been canceled this spring as Ohio continues to battle a growing number of cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Nelsonville-based music-and-arts nonprofit behind NMF, Stuart’s Opera House, announced the cancellation Friday last week, though they characterized it as a "postponement" until 2021.
"Please know that much thought and consultation went into this difficult decision, which included exploring the feasibility of postponing until later this year," NMF Founder and Executive Director Tim Peacock said in a release. "Because we are a small, independent, nonprofit organization, with limited resources, even without an international pandemic, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone until next year."
This would have been the 16th edition of the much-beloved music festival, which takes place early every June on Hocking College’s campus.
Emails will be sent out next week for people who already have purchased tickets to NMF with information on refunds.
"Please keep Stuart’s Opera House, the sole producer of NMF, in your thoughts as we, like all small businesses, navigate these financially difficult times," Peacock wrote. "You can financially support the Nelsonville Music Festival by making a tax-deductible donation and by purchasing merchandise from our NMF online store. Ticket holders will also be given the option to donate, if you choose."
You can donate to Stuart's Opera House during this difficult time by going to their website. Stuart's offers free after-school music and arts programs for underprivileged children and a variety of other programs that benefit the local community.
