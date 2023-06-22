MARIETTA — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of "Beauty Lou and the Country Beast" from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.
Those auditioning should arrive at 10 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Most of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are Beauty Lou, Imaginary Friend, Beast, Dusty and Slim the farmhands, Fleabite Clyde the dog, the Younger Daughters, the Older Daughters, the Country Folk, and the Barnyard Critters. Students entering first grade through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, and props. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. each day.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. June 30 at Peoples Bank Theatre. The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Marietta is supported in part by the Marietta Community Foundation.
For information, contact Peoples Bank Theatre’s administrative office at (740) 373-0894.
