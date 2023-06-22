MARIETTA — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of "Beauty Lou and the Country Beast" from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.

Those auditioning should arrive at 10 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Most of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.


  

Recommended for you

Load comments