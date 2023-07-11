Mamma Mia! DJ Barticus to spin ABBA at the Smiling Skull

DJ Barticus will be playing ABBA’s greatest hits on Friday at the Smiling Skull. Barticus will play Dancing Queen every hour on the hour too. Folks may dance to these songs and shout out the lyrics to their favorite hits because everybody knows a few chords from ABBA.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

You know the songs, you know the lyrics by heart — yes — DJ Barticus is going to be playing ABBA’s greatest hits Friday night at the Smiling Skull Saloon.

Show starts at 8 p.m. at the bar at 108 W. Union St., Athens. And the cover charge is a bargain for ABBA fans who love the band’s classic hits.


  

Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton, can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

