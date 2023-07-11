Mamma Mia! DJ Barticus to spin ABBA at the Smiling Skull

You know the songs, you know the lyrics by heart — yes — DJ Barticus is going to be playing ABBA’s greatest hits Friday night at the Smiling Skull Saloon.
Show starts at 8 p.m. at the bar at 108 W. Union St., Athens. And the cover charge is a bargain for ABBA fans who love the band’s classic hits.
Barticus is by far one of the best, if not the best DJ in the area. Anyone who was at Ohio Brew Week’s First Call last Friday knows this — he was spinning gold for a big crowd on Court Street. If you missed that, then you’ve probably heard him play ‘80s hits during drive time on the radio.
ABBA — Mamma Mia — this is going to be great! Speaking of Mamma Mia, Athens High School’s Drama Club has made the wise decision to perform the romantic comedy Mamma Mia in the spring of 2024.
Try to get these lyrics out your head:
Mamma mia, here I go again
My, my, how can I resist you?
Mamma mia, does it show again
My, my, just how much I’ve missed you?
Really, the whole ABBA experience is an open, inclusive and amazing show. Last year, when DJ Barticus played ABBA, there was a full moon that made the evening perfect on the Smiling Skull’s outdoor stage. OU Mom’s weekend was a great party too.
No matter where you listen to ABBA, you can’t help but connect to the music. Even Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters wears a shirt from time to time with ABBA’s golden logo on it — how cool is that!
Barticus is going to be playing Dancing Queen every hour on the hour. And do you know what? Folks may dance to these songs and shout out the lyrics to their favorite hits because everybody knows a few chords from ABBA.
How about Take A Chance on Me:
If you need me, let me know
If you’ve got no place to go
Or how about from The Winner Takes It All:
The loser’s standing small
Come out to the Skull — and have a good time listening to ABBA.
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton, can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
