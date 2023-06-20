Majestic Galleries would like to share some upcoming events.
Important dates:
i want to reach you: a queer artist invitational, a show curated by members Jacq Garcia and Selena Loomis, is having a closing reception from 4-7 p.m. June 25. If you were unable to attend the opening reception, pmake sure to come to meet the artists and view the incredible work made by regional queer artists.
Join the gallery from 5-8 p.m. June 30 for the opening reception of The Magical World of Sam Sheets and Troy Goins, showcasing two amazing artists from Passion Works Studio! The show will be open until July 23. Please come by to bask in the magical world of the artists and meet them.
Majestic Galleries is hosting an Upcycled Art Show. We are accepting submissions to the show. Please email us at majesticgalleries@gmail.com with a photo of your piece(s) including a description of the work, name, date, title, and price. Submission deadline is July 8. The show will be up July 28-Aug. 20 with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. July 28.
Majestic Galleries is celebrating 20 years since its formation. We are having a party on Aug. 25. Make sure you save the date! More details soon to come!
The gallery, in Nelsonville Public Square, is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
