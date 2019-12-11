Lennonfest, an annual community event featuring local bands performing tunes by John Lennon and the Beatles, takes place this Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Union Bar in Athens.
The concert was started in 2000 by local musician Eric “Junebug” Leighton to commemorate his late friend and fellow local musician John Bartlett, as well as rock and roll superstar John Lennon.
Lennonfest serves as a fundraiser for the Johnny B Fund, named for Bartlett, and the John Spataro Fund. Both funds raise money for young student musicians.
Leighton began Lennonfest after Bartlett died unexpectedly in 1994 to continue his friend’s contribution to Athens’ local music scene.
The 20th annual Lennonfest will feature seven confirmed local acts performing songs from the Beatles’ catalogue, including the Come On Come Ons, Wild Honeybees, the Local Union 910 (composed of members of the Blam Blams and the Serfs), Zapple Pie, Sun Boats (members of the Awful Kind and Velvet Green), Steve Zarate and members of the Water Witches.
Saturday night’s show was organized by Blackout Booking and WLCI 97.5, the student-run radio station at Hocking College’s School of Music. Both organizations have taken part in numerous local music events, including last week’s Benefest, also held at the Union. Blackout has been organizing Lennonfest for the past decade.
The bands will take the stage Saturday night around 8 at the Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.