Did you hear the one about the Ohio kid who stayed up late watching Johnny Carson, dreaming of being a comedian, and later drove 18 hours to do a 30 minute show?
Sorry, no punch line. This comedy business is no laughing matter.
Carlin Hagerty, whose family settled in McArthur when he was in the second grade, has been making people laugh his whole life, but the realities of the business have been eye-opening.
“My vision as a kid was that you put on an expensive suit, told jokes for 10 minutes, got a huge paycheck and won the girl,” he says.
I talked with Hagerty shortly before he hit the road for a New Year’s Eve gig in Fort Wayne, IND. He recalled watching an early favorite, David Brenner, on “The Tonight Show” and being impressed with how the comedian looked so “calm, cool and fearless. It wasn’t until later that I realized that was part of his artistry. It takes a lot of hard work to make it look so easy.”
For the past 11 years, the 56-year-old Hagerty has been honing his craft in venues small and large, near and far. The aforementioned 18-hour drive was for a job in Rustin, Louisiana. Prior to another performance, all he had to go on was an address and a name, “The Farm,” which he assumed was a bar or comedy club. It turned out to be an actual farm, owned by a “very wealthy gentleman” throwing a fundraiser.
Through it all, the Vinton County High School graduate (Class of ’84) rolls with the flow.
“There’s that old expression about how, if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,” he says. “It’s true for me. I love every minute of it.”
The best part, he says without hesitation, is the time on stage. One of the more challenging aspects is being middle-aged in a group of mostly much younger jokesters. He says the “young folk” sometimes initially see him as “corny” or “a hack,” but they also pick up on his rock-solid work ethic and code of behavior.
“I’m true to myself,” he says. “I’m honest and objective, and I believe in being a good person, treating everyone with respect.”
That belief has led directly to more work, he says, citing the example of a club waitress remembering that he was “nice” and recommending he fill in for a comic who cancelled at the last minute.
Grateful for a flexible day job and “a couple of other sources of revenue,” Hagerty keeps hitting the road even when he’s only breaking even financially, and says he’s not particularly fussy about the type of gigs he’s offered.
“I’m essentially a prostitute,” he says. “Waive some money at me and I’ll come running.”
But the self-described “control freak” does have concrete goals, the latest of which is to break out of the “host” and “middle” spots he often plays to become a headliner.
A-NEWS readers can check out Hagerty live when he plays the VFW in Wellston on March 11. He’ll do his usual act of telling stories “about me and the things I know,” interspersed with some one-liners.
One joke they’re not likely to hear that night, since it’s more appropriate for the season around Halloween, is a one-liner the comic says “has never landed with an audience.”
Here it is: “Beware the heedless horseman. He just won’t listen.”
Carlin thinks it’s funny. I do too. And you can bet he’ll keep working it until the laughs come.
Carlin Hagerty is a middle-aged man that feels misunderstood and confused. Hailing from the traditional hotbed of comedy, southeastern Ohio, his comic influences are Robert Klein, David Brenner, Johnny Carson and Steven Wright, among others. A Navy veteran who is proud of his service. The fourth child out of five, he has remained single and childless. His credits include getting the word SUCKS published on a front-page headline of his local paper and being proposed to via phone from a mental institution. For more on Hagerty, check out his website carlinhagerty.com
