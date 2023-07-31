Submitted Report
Author Deni Naffziger, poet-in-residence at Passion Works Studio, will celebrate the publication of her poetry collection, “Strange Bodies,” with a book launch in September.
The event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Athens Uncorked, 14 Station St., Athens. The event is free and open to the public.
Lexington-based, award-winning Shadelandhouse Modern Press published the Athens resident’s book.
Using story, science, metaphor and myth, “Strange Bodies” strives to bring readers full circle to the essence of who we are and how closely we are connected to each other and the natural world, according to the publisher. The final section of the book, “Still Life,” is a biography of existence through thought and image.
Completed during the pandemic and initially exhibited at the University of Pikeville, in Pikeville, Ky., “Still Life” is a collaboration between Naffziger and her husband, photographer Mark Hackworth, which addresses aesthetics and beauty and what those concepts inspire in the day-to-day.
According to local author Bonnie Proudfoot, “Strange Bodies” is a book that gives poetic voice to the act of seeking, exploring what the mind and the self can intuit. Our ‘strange bodies,’ paradoxically, may be (in part) unknown even to ourselves, but they also may be the only way we are able to access awareness.”
Proudfoot elaborated how, “In much the same way that the science of physics broadens out from finite laws to theoretical questions engaging with infinite potential, this rich collection of poetry asks questions that seem at times essential, at times mysterious, and at times Socratic and philosophical invitations to the reader — always an acknowledgement that the questions are important.”
Naffziger said most of the manuscript was written during the pandemic when “the armature of time was replaced by an acute awareness of being. For many artists, it provided an opportunity to think, to consider the natural world and our place in it.”
Shadowland Modern Press publisher Virginia H. Underwood stated working with Naffziger has been an honor personally and for her press. “We are excited to publish Naffziger’s beautiful new poetry collection, and we are looking forward to the book’s release in September.”
“Strange Bodies” is available for preorder from Shadelandhouse Modern Press by visiting, smpbooks.com. Book-signing events is being planned for cities in Ohio and Kentucky.
Naffziger is the author of several other books, including “Desire to Stay,” “Still Life,” and a children’s coloring tale, “A Story of Flying,” which was produced for the “A Story of Flying” Passion Works exhibition and was funded by the Ohio Arts Council.
She has also authored, “Desire to Stay (The Spoon River Quarterly),” “Close to Home (Crazy River)” and “Intervals (Pikeville Review).”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.