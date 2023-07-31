'Strange Bodies,' by Deni Naffziger

Athens author Deni Naffziger is slated to publish her new poetry collection, “Strange Bodies,” in September 2023, with Lexington-based independent publisher Shadelandhouse Modern Press. A launch party will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Athens Uncorked, 14 Station St., Athens. The event is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy of Virginia H. Underwood

Submitted Report

Author Deni Naffziger, poet-in-residence at Passion Works Studio, will celebrate the publication of her poetry collection, “Strange Bodies,” with a book launch in September.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments