Portrait by Marlene L'Abbe

The artwork of Athens resident Marlène L’Abbé in on display at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.

The art of Athens resident Marlène L’Abbé is on display at the Athens Public Library through June 29.

The exhibit, “Frozen in Time, 2020-2023: Art by Marlène L’Abbé,” is on display on the circulation area wall. A meet-the-artist event is set for 6 p.m. June 13.


