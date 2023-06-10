The art of Athens resident Marlène L’Abbé is on display at the Athens Public Library through June 29.
The exhibit, “Frozen in Time, 2020-2023: Art by Marlène L’Abbé,” is on display on the circulation area wall. A meet-the-artist event is set for 6 p.m. June 13.
The library, at 30 Home St., Athens, is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The artist said the painting in the exhibit are mostly based on online art models who were in quarantine during the pandemic.
“Who are we? What is it that frames our essence as human beings? When I look at a person deep in the eye for a prolonged period of time, I experience an emotional connection that I begin to question through my art,” L’Abbé said of her artwork in a press release. “The pandemic caused me to shift from what I see in my imagination to what I see in another person, which may end up being how I see myself. ... Even virtual people were becoming more important to me during the last few years. Through portraiture, it’s as if I’m living through what it is the person is living through. There’s a recognition of sorts that gets locked in place, frozen in time.”
L’Abbé grew up in Montreal, Canada, where she followed in her artistic father’s footsteps.
“With an associate’s degree in applied arts, I freelanced for printers, publications, and design houses. I met my then-husband through a study group in Boston, and we moved to Vermont in 1989, and later to Ohio in 1995,” she said in a press release.
While teaching French and kindergarten, L’Abbé found her way back to the arts and into a cooperative gallery in Marietta.
“I created pottery and tile there while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow artists,” she said. “I also continued teaching through the Art in The Schools Program offered through Artsbridge in Parkersburg, W.Va.
“The death of my father in 2004 was a pivotal time in my life, and when I returned home after caring for him and my mom in Canada for some of that year, two things happened: My marriage fell apart, and I accepted a position as an art therapist in a nursing home,” L’Abbé said. “It was both a painful and magical time for me, one not easily forgotten.”
She remarried and settled in Athens in 2009. “Currently, I love to garden, and my art studio is situated amongst the flowers where I continue to blossom and spread my wings.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.