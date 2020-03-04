Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville is hosting Jonathan Richman with Tommy Larkins, as well as Bonnie “Prince” Billy with Emmett Kelly, at 8 p.m. this Friday.
This show is part of unique tour with a very limited number of shows, according to a news release from the Opera House. For this very show, Richman will start the evening of music featuring Larkins. Following his set, “Prince” Billy will finish the night accompanied by Kelly.
Richman has been playing music, recording and touring for most of his life, according to the release. He and his drummer Tommy Larkins win fans wherever they play. In the early 1970s, Richman formed the legendary band The Modern Lovers. Larkins was in the groups Naked Prey, Giant Sand and other popular and/or underground bands in Tucson, Arizona.
For the purposes of the current (applicable) timeline, the last time there was a new collection of original Bonnie Prince Billy songs was 2011’s “Wolfroy Goes to Town.” The released records in the intervening years have been of previously recorded songs most often written by other people (the Everly Brothers, Susanna Wallumrod, Mekons, Merle Haggard; even Bonnie Prince Billy).
For more information on tickets, call 740-753-1924 or visit the Stuart’s website at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.
