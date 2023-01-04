It’s that time of year again, and as usual, I have middling enthusiasm for that early January ritual. But of the following New Year’s ’23 Resolutions, I’m thinking one is doable:
* Lose weight.
* Get in shape.
* Always be kind, generous and forgiving.
* Quit procrastinating. (I thought of this one at the last minute.)
* Continue to seek out interesting artists and events in and around Athens.
With the hindsight afforded by previous years’ resolution results, I’m gonna concentrate on that last one. I’ve only been writing this weekly column for a couple of months now, but in that short time, I’ve learned one thing: They’re out there if you know where to find them.
In fact, most of the artists I’ve profiled in my column were recommended to me by friends, co-workers and family. Here’s where YOU come in: Help me broaden my scope. I know I’ve so far been lacking in younger subjects – those 20-somethings (perhaps even younger?) doing great things artistically in our community.
And I don’t want to get stuck in the mainstream. I tend to think in terms of actors, musicians, comedians and such. But if you know someone who stands on her head while juggling canned goods and singing her original lyrics to the “30 Rock” theme in German, I’m there. (If she’s good at it!) Please help me bring on the new, weird and exciting.
Cuz here’s the thing: If I end 2023 at the same weight and level of non-fitness, I’ll be (mostly) okay with that. If I miss out on some great performing artists in our midst … I’m gonna be one sad guy.
