Reading Bob Hart’s column this week prompted me to think about my all-time favorite sitcoms, which are — save one — different from the ones he listed.
Several of those would probably be on my “bubble list” of favorites, but mine are exclusively 70s and 90s sitcoms, probably reflective of my watching habits. I had plenty of time as a pre-teen and teen in the 70s to watch these classics I’m listing, and the 90s ones were after graduating college and I had more time to go back to enjoying TV.
You see, my college years were filled with work, partying, sports and studying, not necessarily in that order. Otherwise, “The Golden Girls” would probably be on my list.
I’m tempted to rank them here, but I honestly love all of these shows and it is virtually impossible for me to say what is actually my number one show of all-time.
“All in the Family” — a classic to me that was on every Saturday night and truly made me think about the state of the world through the eyes of a youngster who didn’t even necessarily understand what Archie Bunker was actually saying. One of those rare shows where everyone of the four main cast members won an Emmy for their outstanding performances.
“Cheers” — Anything set in my favorite town of Boston, ranks highly for me. I was struggling for a 10th one and since Bob took it out of his list for Will & Grace (another one I considered), I’ll add it to mine.
“Everybody Loves Raymond” — A show where every main cast member should have won an Emmy, but Peter Boyle’s understated performance of Frank simply made it look to easy. If I had to rank, this might actually be my overall favorite.
“Friends” — A friend of mine turned me on to this show early in the first season and I never looked back. Classic TV that holds up perfectly even 30 years after its debut.
“The Golden Girls” — Ok, couldn’t come up with 10, so this made my list anyway. I really didn’t watch the majority of the episodes until way after they made syndication, but that shouldn’t preclude it from being on my list, right?
“The Jeffersons” — Perhaps the most successful spinoff of all times, “The Jeffersons” actually ran longer — 11 seasons — than the show it spun-off from, “All in the Family.” More of this underrated cast — particularly Zara Cully as Mother Jefferson — should have received Emmy recognition.
“King of Queens” — How Jerry Stiller doesn’t have an Emmy for his role as Arthur Spooner is beyond me. Enough said. I love Saturday afternoon binge episodes of this series, even though I’ve seen every episode umpteen times.
“Mad About You” — This barely made my list, but when it came out I was at a particular age to appreciate Paul and Jamie’s predicaments and life.
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — The first show I binge-watched during the pandemic, it probably has the most classic episodes of any show on either my list or any other person’s compilation, too.
“Sports Night” — Unless you didn’t blink, you may have missed this show, that was technically a “dramedy,” but combined some of my favorite actors in a sports network setting that I aspired to join at that time. I highly recommend finding this series on DVD or streaming. Even if you’re not a sports fan, I think you might find it interesting.
Allow me to name a few honorable mentions that were bantered about in the newsroom by me and Bob: “Angie” (another one not many probably ever saw in its all-too-brief two-season run on ABC), “Bewitched” (only the Dick York years, I do not even acknowledge that there was another Darrin.) “The Brady Bunch” (don’t judge me), “One Day at a Time” and the aforementioned “Will and Grace.”
Bob and I would love to hear what your favorites are, so email Bob at bhart@athensnews.com and let us know.
