Reading Bob Hart’s column this week prompted me to think about my all-time favorite sitcoms, which are — save one — different from the ones he listed.

Several of those would probably be on my “bubble list” of favorites, but mine are exclusively 70s and 90s sitcoms, probably reflective of my watching habits. I had plenty of time as a pre-teen and teen in the 70s to watch these classics I’m listing, and the 90s ones were after graduating college and I had more time to go back to enjoying TV.


