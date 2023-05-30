NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House Arts Education Department will host the Happy Hollow Hootenanny on June 8-11 at Snow Fork Event Center, outside of Nelsonville.
The department reimagined its Old Time Music Week into a four-day camp-out teaching and celebrating the music, art and cultural traditions of Appalachia.
The workshops and primitive camping are free thanks to the support of the Ohio Arts Council.
A typical day at the hootenanny includes instrument-specific classes from 10 a.m. to noon, free afternoon concert from 1-2 p.m., open jam from 2-3 p.m., workshops from 3-4:30 p.m. and an evening concert from 7-9 p.m.
Besides instrument-specific classes, the workshops cover topics such as music, plant hikes, broom making and basic hand-quilting.
The concert schedule includes:
7 p.m. June 8 — The Local Honeys, free
7 p.m. June 9 — Kanawha Tradition, Tessa Dillon and Chance McCoy. Tickets are $10, with children ages 12 and under free.
7 p.m. June 10 — Hubby Jenkins and Jesse Milnes. Tickets are $15, with children ages 12 and under free.
Noon June 11 — Bluegrass brunch with Dave Bing and friends at Little Fish Brewing Company, 8675 Armitage Road, Athens. Free.
