Your average theatregoer exits a show talking about the actors – the ones they liked, the ones they didn’t, the ones they couldn’t hear or thought were miscast.
Next step up in theatre sophistication? Acknowledging the direction. Was the story told well? Did it flow seamlessly? Was it visually interesting?
And finally, some will consider and discuss the various technical aspects of a production. The lights, the sound, the costumes, the choreography …
Rarely does anyone comment on the props. In fact, let’s be honest: Many outside the world of theatre folk don’t know what a “prop” is.
To raise the profile of this vital but largely unheralded piece of the theatre puzzle, I recently sat down with one of its local masters: Grace Easterday.
The 23-year-old graduate student is currently working on Tantrum Theater’s production of “Carrie,” the musical adaptation of the Stephen King novel and 1976 Brian De Palma film. Although the show may or may not involve a bucket of pig’s blood, Easterday stands ready as always to provide everything needed in the way of props.
“There’s a saying in the prop world,” she explains, “that if you took the set, turned it upside down and shook it, everything that falls down is a prop. My more personal view is that scenery is like building a house, while props are about making it a home.”
As a means of further explanation, she describes a set’s structural components – the walls, the floor, etc. – as scenery, while the items on the set (lamps, books, showerheads, etc.) are props.
“But here’s the fun part,” she says of her work. “There’s rarely a time when it’s just props. I work very closely with the scenic and electrical people. And props overlap with costumes too.”
Although it remains what Easterly calls a “female-heavy industry,” the prop world no longer uses the outdated term “properties mistress,” she emphasizes.
“You’d have to go back to a movie from the ‘80s to see that term in the credits,” she says with a laugh. “We call it ‘properties manager’ now.”
Among the more unusual items she’s been tasked to create in the past are a “floating Jesus” and a “realistic rabbit that gets beaten up and destroyed in a shoebox.”
In addition to creating (or “building”) props from scratch, she employs the other tricks of the prop trade – buying, borrowing and modifying. “It really depends on the show,” she says. “With Shakespeare, for example, a theatre will have a lot of things already in stock.”
Easterly was attracted to the field by two of its key skill requirements: attention to detail and problem-solving. In “Carrie,” she has collaborated with other artists creating sound, lighting and projections to help create an atmosphere of “intensity and fear” once the title character unleashes her telekinetic powers. She has three student artisans assisting her with the show.
Easterday also works outside the university whenever possible, including her upcoming gig with Ohio Valley Summer Theatre and its production of “Rent.”
The Delaware native sees herself working professionally in the field following her completion of her MFA from Ohio University next spring, but has another goal in mind long-term.
“I will get into education at some point,” she says. “My goal is to be a mentor to somebody some day.”
