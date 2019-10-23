The Fur Peace Ranch has announced its musical lineup for 2020, and tickets go on sale for the entire season Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.
The Ranch – located just south of the Athens County border in Meigs County – will present 18 shows in its initial offering, and plans to add about a half dozen shows to the schedule as the year progresses.
The Fur Peace celebrates its 23rd year in 2020.
The concert series has become very popular in the past decade, Fur Peace Ranch Manager John Hurlbut said in a news release, noting that most shows sell out with tickets for most shows selling fast. For the 2019 season, five shows sold out in the first five minutes, and nine shows sold out by the end of the first day of sales.
The Fur Peace schedule runs from March till November. This year by the time the concert series started, the release said, only one show on the schedule had not sold out. Tickets can be purchased through the Ranch’s website, furpeaceranch.com, or by calling the Ranch at 740-992-6228. Tickets also will be sold in Athens at Blue Eagle Music.
The Fur Peace Station Concert Hall on the grounds of the Ranch is an intimate 200-seat showcase venue with great viewing of the stage and great acoustics, according to the news release. About half the room’s capacity is taken up by season ticket holders and students of the guitar school operated at FPR.
Hurlbut said in the release that it doesn’t look like the Ranch will offer additional season tickets this year as a decision was made to not let the number of season ticket holders grow past the current point. A season ticket will only be offered if a current holder does not renew, and that doesn’t seem like to happen, he added.
The 2020 Concert Series Schedule
• March 21 – Hot Tuna.
• April 4 – Jorma solo & Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.
• April 25 – GE Smith Band (the band will feature John Sferra and Dan Pecchio of Glass Harp).
• May 2 – Jorma solo and Radney Foster.
• May 16 – John Hammond.
• June 20 – Suzy Bogguss.
• June 27 – Ace of Cups.
• Aug. 8 – Happy Traum and Ellis Dyson and The Shambles.
• Aug. 14 – Sam Bush Band.
• Aug. 22 – Bill Kirchen Band with special guest Red Volkaert.
• Aug. 29 – Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce, featuring Los Texmaniacs.
• Sept. 12 – Tribute to Guy Clark featuring Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp.
• Sept. 26 – Wishbone Ash.
• Oct. 10 – 2 Guitars and 200 Stories featuring Bob Margolin and Jimmy Vivino.
• Oct. 24 – Keola and Moanalani Beamer.
• Oct. 31 – Davina and the Vagabonds.
• Nov. 7 – Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings.
• Nov. 14 – Electric Hot Tuna.
