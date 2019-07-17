The Fur Peace Ranch is offering up one of its biggest weekends of the year on Saturday, with its annual Arts and Minds Festival.
Featuring music, arts, crafts, eco-conscious organizations and good food, the festival is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be followed by a ticketed concert featuring Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller playing together (both from Rusted Root), along with The Brother Brothers.
Up to 30 artists will be set up to display and sell their work during the Arts and Minds Festival.
As part of the festival, throughout the day live music will be performed on the Fur Peace Ranch’s Gazebo Stage. The acts will include Marshall Ballew (a Tennessee bluesman) at 10:30 a.m., Rob McNurlin (roots American songwriter from Kentucky) at 11:30 a.m., two sets by FPR owner Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Myron Hart at 1:30 p.m., and Heidi Holton (a rising star in the blues music world) at 2:30 p.m.
After the festival, starting at 8 p.m., a ticketed show will feature The Brother Brothers, and then performing as a duo, two Rusted Roots alums, Michael Glabicki and guitarist Dirk Miller. Gates open at 7. Glabicki founded Rusted Root and also served as its frontman.
As of earlier this week, tickets were still available for the concert (not to be confused with the free Arts and Minds Fest performances earlier on Saturday). Tickets for this show can be purchased through the Fur Peace Ranch website, furpeaceranch.com, or by calling the Ranch, 740-992-6228. Tickets also can be bought at Blue Eagle Music in Athens.
Started 29 years ago by Glabicki, “Rusted Root built their career around dramatic performances, (and) their polyrhythmic, multicultural rock-and-soul picked up fans like a junkyard magnet as they swept across the nation on tour,” according to a news release for Saturday’s show.
Nowadays, the release said, “Glabicki is starting this process all over again. He is challenging himself to write in completely new and different ways to create an entirely new sound landscape. Michael takes all the new songs and old favorites Rusted Root has been performing, and performs re-envisioned versions of them in a more intimate setting with Rusted Root’s longtime guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller.”
The Brother Brothers are returning to southeast Ohio after performing in early June at the Nelsonville Music Festival.
According to the news release, “Identical twins David and Adam Moss honor contemporary aches with the nostalgic tenderness of another time on their debut full-length album, ‘Some People I Know,’ released last October on Compass Records. Their stunning songcraft blends masterfully gentle guitar, cello and five-string fiddle with the sublime sort of two-part harmonies only brothers can carry.”
