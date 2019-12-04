With children – and adults – running to the cinema to watch Anna and Elsa’s latest journey in the new “Frozen” movie (“Frozen 2”), audiences can celebrate the magic of the first movie and continue to watch some of their favorite, sometimes melting, characters on stage as the ABC Players Kids presents “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” this weekend.
The production, performed by more than 35 children ranging from 5 to 18 years old, will play at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville this Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 and 4 p.m.
According to a news release, “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, “tells the story of sisterly love and acceptance between Princesses Anna and Elsa. The show expands upon their emotional relationship and journey when faced with danger, and how they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, this show is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.”
Jodi MacNeal, who’s directing the production with Jenn Fritchly, promised in the news release that the show will “to warm your heart.
“I love the theme of overcoming adversity with love and kindness,” she said. “My hope is that our cast, crew and those who see the show learn from the story, and take the love and kindness theme out into the community and the world around them.”
The large, talented cast of children include Mia Harmon, Piper Smeck, Kate Legar, Landis Corrigan, Katie Maccabee, Allie Harmon, Erik Dabelko, Colby Bryan, Harmony Radcliff, Cameron Weekley, Austin Dellinger, Addie McGarry, Elena Johnson, Cali Papineau, Eli Herzog, Leah Swatzel, Stella Whitescarver, Jozlyn Bew, Natalie Preston, Brandi Kisor, Erin McManaway, Jada Holdren, Lila Dishong, Addi McDonald, Carter Maccabee, Eliza Kopenski, Mikaela Higgins, Tia Anthony, Xia Smith Donaldson, Eden Radcliff, Julie Towne, Emaline Duquette, Jo Jo Bew, Jordyn Higgins, Tatum L’Heureux and Vanessa Foreman.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Advance tickets are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org or by calling 740-753-1924 and will also be sold at the door.
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” is sponsored by the OU Credit Union.
