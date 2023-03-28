Fifty never looked so good.
Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2023, the Athens International Film + Video Festival continues to grow each year in presence and prestige.
David Colagiovanni, an associate professor who teaches experimental film and sound at Ohio University, has worked for the festival for 10 years and been its director for the past eight.
He says the festival is “definitely not industry-driven,” as are famous counterparts like Sundance or Tribeca, where commercial viability and acquiring mass distribution are key. In Athens, the goal is to watch, enjoy and learn.
Founded by film students in 1973, the Athens International Film + Video Festival supports cinema from underground and marginalized populations, and it prides itself on being a champion of justice, providing a voice for underrepresented artists and viewpoints on a global level.
“It’s very satisfying seeing a large group of people watching these films and interacting with the filmmakers,” Colagiovanni says. He adds that anywhere from 50 to 75 filmmakers make the trip to Athens each year for the festival.
AIFVF embraces experimental, narrative, animation, music video, documentary, short-form, and feature-length films from every corner of the globe, offering filmmakers “a platform for public exposure and an environment that values artistry above marquee names and industry relationships.”
So what exactly is “experimental” film? Colagiovanni defines it as “something else” – that is non-narrative and non-documentary.
Each year, a prescreening committee comprised of artists, students and community activists watch all the films and videos entered in the competition. After all entries have been watched, the pre-screeners evaluate entries to determine films for public screenings.
Cash prizes are awarded by guest jurors, in four categories: documentary, experimental, narrative, and animation. Festival Jurors will be announced just prior to the Festival. Awards will be announced on the final day of the Festival.
This year 2,200 films were submitted to the competition. From these; 235 films from 41 countries were chosen to screen at this year’s festival. The films are grouped thematically, with this year’s groupings including “Let’s Dance,” “Fountain of Youth,” “Mostly Queer Love,” and “Self-Portrait.”
All screenings take place at the Athena Cinema uptown in Athens. This year’s festival runs April 10-16. Tickets can be purchased at the Athena box office during regular business hours.
Student tickets are free. For others, tickets cost $5 for films beginning before 5 p.m. Admission to films beginning later are $6.50 for adults and $5.50 for seniors and children. An “All You can Watch Pass” is available for $50.
Needless to say, the festival is an annual boon to the local economy, with restaurants, hotels and bars among those reaping the benefits.
As for the future, Colagiovanni says, “We’re just going to try to keep doing what we do, and stay true to what we do.”
For more information about the AIFVF, visit www.athensfest.org.
