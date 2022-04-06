By Tracey A. Maine

Athens NEWS Staff Writer

The inaugural graduating class of Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program will present a fashion show. This event will take place April 22 at The Lodge at Hocking College from 6-9pm.

Ticket prices for the show are $20 for general admission or $75 for VIP admission. General admission will include entry at 6:30 p.m., general seating and a cash bar. VIP admission includes entry at 6 p.m., front row seating, a VIP lounge, a designer meet and greet, hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary drink ticket.

All the proceeds from this event will support the Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising Scholarship Fund through the Hocking College Foundation.

For more information on this event visit https://www.hocking.edu/fashion-show.

Since autumn 2020, HC’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program has been providing students with a unique two-year pathway geared to help them successfully enter the fashion & retail markets.

For more information on this program contact Program Manager, Coral Wedel, by email: wedelc@hocking.edu or by phone: 740-753-6425.

