Famed musical duo, Steve and Ruth Smith, will perform their unique brand of Appalachian Americana music from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Eclipse Company Store, at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains.

An upcoming concert will give a modern-day troubadour the chance to revisit some of his most cherished childhood memories.

Musicians Steve and Ruth Smith will appear from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. The concert will feature songs and stories from this duo, who recently celebrated forty-eight years of marriage.


  

