An upcoming concert will give a modern-day troubadour the chance to revisit some of his most cherished childhood memories.
Musicians Steve and Ruth Smith will appear from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. The concert will feature songs and stories from this duo, who recently celebrated forty-eight years of marriage.
Steve’s parents lived in Athens. When school was out for the summer, he spent most of his time visiting his grandparents who lived in The Plains.
“All my people came from The Plains,” he said in an interview with the Athens News. “So that made spending my summers there so cool.
“At that time, The Plains had bunches of fruit trees, dirt roads and everyone had an out house,” Smith continued. “Though, what I enjoyed the most was walking to the corner filling station to get a Coke, and listen to my grandfather and his friends tell stories of what it was like for them growing up, and working working in the local mines.”
Clarence “Pawpaw” McDonald was Steve Smith’s grandfather. Through his stories, he learned that his grandfather started working at the local mines at the age of 13 as a pony handler. Later, he became a miner until he developed black lung in 1940.
At that time, he was offered the chance to manage the original Eclipse Company Store. The building has a rich history that dates back to 1902 when the Hocking Valley Coal Company built the structure that sits on top of Eclipse Mine No. 4, one of several mines the coal company operated.
Smith described how the company paid miners in scrip — or paper coupons — that were used as a substitute for money.
“Since the scrip the miners got paid with wasn’t good in Athens, my grandfather did what he could to help the miners out,” he added.
One of his numerous acts of generosity included giving candy away to the children of the miners whose parents couldn’t afford to buy them a single piece of chocolate.
To honor his grandfather’s memory, Smith wrote a song called “A Good Life,” which chronicles a miner’s life and recounts the many hardships he endured so his family never went hungry or cold.
Smith’s interest in music began while he attended Athens High School.
“When the Beatles came out, some of my friends and I decided to start a band to meet girls — or at least to get the ones we knew to notice us,” he said.
Upon graduating from high school in 1966, he enrolled in Ohio University. Between attending classes and studying, Smith played in local bands like The Blues Inc. and performed in night spots like the old Tap House and The Red Room.
He was also a deejay at WOUB and WCEF in Parkersburg, W.Va., and even found time to work in the college book store.
In 1970, Smith graduated from OU and headed to Nashville to pursue a career as a songwriter and traveling performer. He also married his wife, a concert pianist from North Carolina. Afterward, the newlyweds moved to Hawaii, where they began performing together as a musical duo.
“As musicians, this move was good for us because we could stay put and let the vacationers we performed in front of do all the traveling,” Smith recalled.
Eventually, the couple moved back to North Carolina and developed their own unique sound that Smith describes as “Appalachian Americana.” They continued touring and have performed abroad in places such as Scotland, England, Korea, Japan and Australia.
Smith plays finger-style guitar, old-time banjo and does vocals, while Ruth plays the hammered and Appalachian mountain dulcimer.
Some of their accolades include being named Americana Instrumental Group of the Year in 2013 at the Appalachian Cultural Music Association Awards and being inducted into America’s Old Time Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
A few of their most popular releases include 2005’s “An Appalachian Aire,” 2014’s “A Good Life” and 2018’s “From Heart to Hands.”
The couple has even appeared on the PBS television series “Song of the Mountains.”
What’s the secret to the Smiths’ long-lasting personal and professional partnership?
“No matter how hard you try, you can’t keep bands together forever. Because people change and what they want and need will change too,” Smith said. “But Ruth and I have stayed together as a couple and a duo because we have always put our marriage ahead of our careers.”
Reflecting on his grandfather’s history with Eclipse Company Store, Smith stated, “He always pipe-dreamed about playing in a circus band. But, of course, he was a coal miner whose priority was providing for his family.
“So, he was really happy that I moved to Nashville, and I was a professional musician making my living playing and writing music,” he continued.
For information on Steve and Ruth Smith and their music and tour schedule, visit https://steveandruth.com.
