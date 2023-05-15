FAME

Derrick Calprood and Shane Arledge at the 2017 FAME Fashion Show in Circleville. The show returns May 20, after a three year hiatus. The event is designed to promote inclusivity while also being a fun event that brings the community together.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting its annual community event and fashion show FAME, Saturday.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. May 20 and is being held inside the new Rhoadhouse 56 event center at Rhoads Garden Center.


Steven Collins is a senior reporter for the Circleville Herald. He can be emailed at scollins@circlevilleherald.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments