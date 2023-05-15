CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting its annual community event and fashion show FAME, Saturday.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. May 20 and is being held inside the new Rhoadhouse 56 event center at Rhoads Garden Center.
FAME stands for Fashion, Arts, Music and Entertainment and is something organizers say is an event created to bring people together.
“I always describe fame as the most exciting fashion show you’ll ever attend,” Heather Foll, organizer and community connections coordinator at the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities said. “It’s the loudest fashion because people are cheering the models on.”
The event will feature Taesty’s Food Truck, custom cookies from Marsha Few Riley Garrett playing acoustic guitar, art from local artists, Coffee from Two Roasting Joes and a candy buffet from Wittich’s Candy Shop. Logan Elm High School art students will also be there to do face painting for the kids.
Foll said minus the food, It’s a free family fun event. There’s no tickets or cover change.
“I want to emphasize people to bring money for food and shop at Rhoads while they’re there,” she said. “We always have a signature adult beverage every year and other adult beverages as well as soda and water.”
The fashion show starts following a social hour at 6:30 p.m., Foll said.
“It usually runs an hour hour and a half as soon as it’s over we have a band Everyday People out of Lancaster they’ll be performing well known songs so we encourage people to close out the night with dancing on the dance floor,” she said.
Foll said each pair of models are partnered to promote inclusion.
“What that looks like we have 10 sets of models and each set include someone with a disability and someone without,” she said. “We have local ‘celebrities’ like our Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey.”
FAME was first established in 2017 but hasn’t happened since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t know what to expect that first year but we had 150 people that first night and it grew from there,” Foll said. “This is the year we’re binging it back. We’ve not been able to have it for the last three years. There’s a lot of moving pieces it’s exciting and we’re ready to roll out the literal red carpet.”
Rhodes Garden Center is at 1051 State Route 56 East in Circleville.
Steven Collins is a senior reporter for the Circleville Herald. He can be emailed at scollins@circlevilleherald.com
