MUSIC
Sundays, Sept. 1-Oct. 20: Bluegrass Sundays with The Coal Cave Hollow Boys. 11:30 a.m. Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Dr, The Plains.
Wednesdays, Sept. 4-Sept. 25: Blues Cowboys. 6 p.m. Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Dr, The Plains.
Saturday, Sept. 7: The public is invited to join the Athens Community Music School for the “Athens Community Music 40 Year Gala,” celebrating four decades of music education in the Athens region. 7 p.m. in Glidden Recital Hall.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Sierra Hull and Chris Smither. Sold-out show. Gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Darwin.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Kevin Morby – Duo Tour. 7:30 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Jorma, Trey Hensley & Rob Ickes. Sold-out show. Gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Darwin.
Friday, Sept. 20: Drum & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-11 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Friday, Sept. 20: Jeremy Porter & the Tucos show. Rock band from Detroit. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Sitar Concert. Accomplished Sitar musician, JJ Gregg returns to Athens to perform some wonderful tunes for the community. Donations encouraged. 2 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Monday, Sept. 23: An Evening With Bruce Cockburn. 7:30 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Ohio University School of Music presents a “Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert,” at 8 p.m., in Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Melted Presents: Xiu Xiu. 8 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29: OU School of Music Visiting Artist: Andrea Cheeseman, Clarinet. 4 p.m. at Glidden Recital Hall.
Saturday, Oct. 5: OU School of Music Visiting Artist: Recital with Daniel Mullins, Violin. 6 p.m. at Glidden Recital Hall.
Saturday, Oct. 12: OU School of Music presents the OHIO Bobcat Alumni Jazz Jam. 10 p.m. Casa Cantina.
Sunday, Oct. 13: OU School of Music Octubafest: Visiting Artist Recital: Steven Darling, Tuba/Euphonium. 6 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall.
Sunday, Oct. 13: OU School of Music Octoboerfest: Visiting Artist Recital with Sundance Trio. 4 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: OU School of Music Symphony Orchestra Concert. 8 p.m. Memorial Auditorium.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: OU School of Music Visiting Artist: Min-Jeong Kog, Violin. 8 p.m. School of Music.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Broadway at Ohio. 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 2 South College Street.
Thursday, Oct. 17: OU School of Music Visiting Artist Recital: Quince Ensemble. 8 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall.
Friday, Oct. 18: OU School of Music Visiting Artist Recital: Haruna Walusimbi & Mark Stone, Percussion. 8 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall.
Friday, Oct. 18: Drum & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-11 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Sisters Of Slide: Rory Block & Cindy . Sold-out show. Gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Darwin.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Graham Nash. 8 p.m. Ohio University’s Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Athens. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:The Cactus Blossoms In The Stuart’s Grand Lobby. 7:30 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: OU School of Music Hallowpalooza Concert. Tickets Required. 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium.
Saturday, Oct. 26: OU School of Music Visiting Artist Recital: Marcia Henry Liebenow, Violin with Christopher Fisher, Piano. 6 p.m., Glidden Recital Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: OU School of Music University Band Concert. 8 p.m., Memorial Auditorium.
Friday, Nov. 1: OU School of Music Fall Jazz Concert. 8 p.m., Memorial Auditorium.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Electric Hot Tuna. Sold-out show. Gates open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Fur Peace Ranch, Darwin.
Sunday, Nov. 3: OU School of Music Visiting Artist: Emely Phelps, Piano. 8 p.m., Glidden Recital Hall.
Sunday, Nov. 3: OU School of Music Wind Symphony & Symphonic Band. 4 p.m., Memorial Auditorium.
Sunday, Nov. 3: Thompson Square. This show is presented by Stuart's Opera House and the Ohio University Performing Arts and Concert Series. 7:30 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Thursday, Nov. 7: OU School of Music Percussion Ensemble. 8 p.m., Glidden Recital Hall
Thursday, Nov. 7: A Backstage Evening with Joan Shelley. 8 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Friday, Nov. 15: A Special Backstage Show With Michael Nau. 8 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16: OU School of Music MARCHING 110 Variety Show. 8 p.m., Memorial Auditorium.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Drum & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-11 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Monday, Nov. 18:OU School of Music Visiting Artist Recital: Fei-Fei, Piano
Master Class: Nov. 18, 12:55-2 p.m. Recital: Nov. 18, 8 p.m. Glidden Recital Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: OU School of Music Visiting Artist Recital with Minji Kim, Violin. 7 p.m., Glidden Recital Hall.
Friday, Nov. 22: Ensemble Showcase. String ensemble performances by students from the Ohio University music program. 6-8 p.m. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: OU School of Music Symphony Orchestra Concert. 8 pm., Memorial Auditorium.
Thursday, Dec. 5:OU School of Music Band-O-Rama. 8 p.m., Memorial Auditorium
Saturday, Dec. 7: S.A.T.B. A Different Kind of Choir Concert, A benefit for Arts West and for the John Glenn Astronomy Park in Logan. Songs selections with theme of space and the stars. Free Admission. 7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Thursday, Dec. 20: Drum & Music Jam. A night of drumming and dancing, open to all levels and ages. The circle is not limited to drums. Any and all acoustic instruments are welcome. $5-$10 Suggested Donation. 8-11 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
VISUAL ARTS
Opening Friday, Aug. 30: 6-9pm, “Under Grad Excellence” (this title may change) Show featuring the four top artists from our juried undergrad exhibition last February. Runs through September 22. All Galleries
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020: Reflective Objects: Collectors and their Collections. Curator Talk with Jessica Cyders and Stacey Lavender Thursday, October 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Sept. 28: Tea Cozies on Parade. Modern whimsy meets Victorian practicality when it comes to this robust collection of tea cozies created by the Athens County Knitters. On exhibit at public libraries in Athens, Nelsonville, and The Plains during September. The cozies (and their teapots) will be part of a fundraiser during Steampunk Spectacle on Saturday, September 28.
Friday, Sept. 6: Opening Reception for “Imbricated”, an Art Exhibition featuring the work of students from Ohio University, Kent State, and Ohio State University. "Imbricated" refers to the discrete but overlapping nature of the artists’ experiences, as students working from a common regional perspective, but through different academic and personal lenses. The show will display personal works, as well as a collaborative exchange portfolio, which includes Althea Murphy Price, focused around the theme of "Dissent". The show will be on display Sept. 6-25. Free Admission. 5-7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Gary Blowers art show. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Friday, Sept. 20 through Tuesday, Dec. 24: Recent Acquisitions: Storytelling Through Practices of Collecting.Curator Walk & Talk with Katherine Hammond Thursday, September 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Exhibition reception for “Æthelred Eldridge Exhibition of Work,” celebrating the life and work of the famed artist and longtime School of Art + Design faculty, creator of longtime Athens area mythic artist hangout, Golganooza, and the Church of William Blake. Exhibition on view Sept. 24 through Oct. 19, in the Trisolini Gallery, Baker Center, from 5-7 p.m. Open and free to the public.
Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 20, ÆTHELRED ELDRIDGE: Memories & Reflections + ALEXANDRA ELDRIDGE: Works on Paper Exhibition. Ohio University School of Art + Design is organizing an exhibition of archived memories and stories about the artist and educator Æthelred Eldridge, to be presented at the Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square, Nelsonville, from September 27–October 20. All Galleries
Friday, Sept. 27: “Æthelred Eldridge Memories and Reflections” + “One Must Pass Inward: Alexandra Eldridge.” Exhibition: Sept. 27–Oct. 20, with a reception on Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m. at the Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square, Nelsonville.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Folk Art Medicine Show. The People's Pop Up’s first Folk Art Medicine Show. Featuring a marketplace of folk art that carries a medicinal thread, demonstrations on distillation, live plants, herbal remedies, tarot readers, massage, food, beverages and music, the event aspires promote connection and engagement with the community. Free Admission. 2-8 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Friday, Oct. 4: Special reception for “Æthelred Eldridge Memories and Reflections” + “One Must Pass Inward: Alexandra Eldridge”, with artist Alexandra Eldridge in person, 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square, Nelsonville. Exhibition on view through October 20.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Bryn Perrott art opening. Perrott, also known as Deerjerk, is recognized nationally for her intricate woodcuts & is known locally as the artist behind many of the Jackie O's cans and artwork. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Tuesday Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 9: OU School of Art + Design Second Year Graduate Show. Exhibition: Tuesday Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 9. Reception: Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. Ohio University Art Gallery, Seigfred Hall.
Friday, Oct. 25: Opening 6-9 p.m., Majestic Galleries 12th National Juried Art Exhibition. Juror Leah Wong is a Columbus based international paper artist Leah's current work has evolved from traditional Chinese paper-cutting. Across different media, her work explores volume, void, and light and shadow in transformation. The open-ended lines and space create a dialogue between cultures and concepts. Show runs through Nov. 24. Front Gallery- Paintings from David Greene will focus on the case of Steven Smith, an African American community leader, who has been active in the fight for housing rights. In 2016, Steven was falsely charged and convicted of drug related crimes. He is currently serving a mandatory minimum sentence of 11 years in Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon, Ohio. The paintings will be accompanied by news clips, letters of support and other media on the case.
Friday, Oct. 25: Closing Reception for Two Art Exhibitions, featuring Tina Fisher & Erica Magnus with the theme of spooky, Halloween-filled October. For this show Fisher, a professional photographer based in Corning, Ohio, is dabbling in mixed media photography with an eerie twist on mundane activities. Magnus is a professional artist of children’s books as author and illustrator, as well as for film and television as a concept and creature design artist. Their work will be on display Oct. 1 through Oct. 25. The art closing event will feature live music. Free Admission. 5-7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: OU School of Art + Design Visiting Printmaking Faculty: Arron Foster. Exhibition: Oct. 29 through Nov. 23. Lecture: Nov. 7, 5-6 p.m., Baker Center 231. Reception: 5-7 p.m., Trisolini Gallery.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: OU School of Art + Design Aaron Foster, Visiting Printmaking Faculty. Exhibition: Nov. 12-30. Lecture: Nov. 25, 4 p.m., Location TBD. Reception: Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m., Trisolini Gallery, Baker Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: OU School of Art + Design Undergraduate Juried Exhibition: Juried by Imin Yeh. Exhibition: Nov. 19–Dec. 7. Juror’s Lecture: Nov. 12, 6 p.m., Seigfred Hall, Room 401. Reception: Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m., Ohio University Art Gallery, Seigfred Hall
Friday, Nov. 29: Member’s Show, featuring painting, photography, clay sculptures and paper assemblages from the members of Majestic co-op. Opening 6-9 p.m., Nov. 29. Show runs through December 22. Front Gallery- TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 3: OU School of Art + Design B.F.A. Thesis Exhibition: Dec. 3-Dec. 7. Reception: Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., Trisolini Gallery, Baker Center.
Friday, Dec. 6: Art Opening for A Solo Show by Jessica Ashley. Ashley is a landscape and animal acrylic painter with a large body of work. Her art of all different sizes will be on display in the upstairs and downstairs galleries for the month of December. Free Admission. 5-7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Jackie O's employee art show. Featuring work by Jackie O's staff. Work will be displayed all month. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
THEATER
Thursday, Oct. 3: OU School of Theater presents Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson. Oct. 3-Oct. 5 & Oct. 8-Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Forum Theater, RTV Building. Free with Ohio University ID. $10 adults. $7 other students & seniors.
Thursday, Oct. 10: "Clue: The Musical." The ABC Players present a musical edition of the popular board game in which audience members draw hidden cards to choose which of 216 different murder plots will be performed for the audience to solve. 7:30 p.m. at Stuart's Opera House. Additional performances on Oct. 11, 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: OU School of Theater Style Lab Projects: Big Love by Charles Mee. Oct. 15-Oct. 18, 8 p.m. & Oct. 19, 2 p.m. E. E. Baker Theater, Kantner Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: OU School of Theater Style Lab Projects: Pluto by Steve Yockey. Oct. 23-Oct. 26, 8 p.m. & Oct. 26, 2 p.m. E. E. Baker Theater, Kantner Hall
Thursday, Oct. 31: Nosferatu with musical accompaniment by Sean Parsons, of the OU School of Music. 8 p.m., Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St.
Thursday, Nov. 21: Tantrum Theater: Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco. Nov. 21–Nov. 23 & Dec. 4–Dec. 7, 8 p.m. & Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Forum Theater, RTV Building. Tickets available at tantrumtheater.org. $5 with Ohio University ID. $20 adults. $16 Senior, Alumni, Military, First Responders.
Friday, Dec. 6: "Disney's Frozen JR." The ABC Players Kids present the musical based on the Disney film in which Princesses Elsa and Anna find love and acceptance as they face an emotional journey to restore their sisterly bond. 7:30 p.m. at Stuart's Opera House. Additional performances on Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
DANCE
Thursday, Sept, 19: Square Dance Social. Caller Joe Burdock, and special guest musicians will offer an evening of lively old time music. No Experience or Partner Needed. Includes desserts by Twisted Sister Novelty Baked Goods. Bring friends, a good attitude & a beverage of choice (with valid 21+ ID). $6 Suggested Donation. Doors at 6:30 p.m, Dancing 7-10 p.m. Arts West, 132 W. State St.
Thursday, Oct, 17: Square Dance Social. Caller Joe Burdock, and special guest musicians will offer an evening of lively old time music. No Experience or Partner Needed. Includes desserts by Twisted Sister Novelty Baked Goods. Bring friends, a good attitude & a beverage of choice (with valid 21+ ID). $6 Suggested Donation. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Dancing 7-10 p.m. Arts West, 132 W. State St.
Thursday, Nov. 7: OU School of Dance The Movement Organization: Dance Concert. Nov. 7 & Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Putnam Hall, Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater. Tickets Required.
Friday, Nov. 8: ’90s Night with DJ Barticus. 90s music dance night. No cover. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Jackie O's Brewpub, 24 W. Union St., Athens.
Thursday, Nov. 21: Square Dance Social. Caller Joe Burdock, and special guest musicians will offer an evening of lively old time music. No Experience or Partner Needed. Includes desserts by Twisted Sister Novelty Baked Goods. Bring friends, a good attitude & a beverage of choice (with valid 21+ ID). $6 Suggested Donation. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Dancing 7-10 p.m. Arts West, 132 W. State St.
Thursday, Nov. 21: OU School of Dance Fall Senior Dance Concert. Nov. 21–23, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Putnam Hall, Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater.
Friday, Dec. 6: OU School of Dance: Anna & The Annadroids. Dec. 6, 8 p.m. Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater, Putnam Hall.
Friday, Dec. 13 & 14: OU School of Dance Factory Street Winter Dance Showing. Dec. 13 & 14 at 7 p.m. & Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater, Putnam Hall.
POETRY & BOOKS
Every other Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: The Athens Poetry Group, an informal creative gathering of poets and would-be poets, professional and amateur. All adult age groups are welcome. Athens Public Library Small Meeting Room, 30 Home St., Athens.
Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m.: Next Chapter Book Club, a club for adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities where we enjoy books and friendship. Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: "Spoken & Heard" with featured poets James A. Riley, founding editor of The Pikeville Review and Dianne Borsenik, editor/publisher at NightBallet Press. Opening poet will be Athens’ own Stephanie Kendrick. 6p.m., Dairy Barn Arts Center, Athens.
Friday, Sept. 13: Moon Tunnel Graduate Literary Reading Series. Sponsored by Ohio University Dept. of English, this series features the work of Creative Writers from OU's graduate programs. The series will be held on five Friday evenings throughout the 2019-20 Academic year. Free & open to the public. 7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Thursday, Oct. 10: "Spoken & Heard" with featured poets Allison Joseph, Allison Joseph, NAACP Image Award for poetry finalist and editor and poetry editor of Crab Orchard Review; and Jon Tribble, managing editor of Crab Orchard Review and Series Editor of the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry. 6p.m., Dairy Barn Arts Center, Athens.
Friday, Oct. 11: Moon Tunnel Graduate Literary Reading Series. Sponsored by Ohio University Dept. of English, this series features the work of Creative Writers from OU's graduate programs. The series will be held on five Friday evenings throughout the 2019-20 Academic year. Free & open to the public. 7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Friday, Oct. 25: “Nelsonville From A to Z” Book Launch. This is a publication of the Stuart’s Opera House Arts Education Program, edited by Celeste Parsons and illustrated by Hannah Sickles. There will be a FREE reading of “Nelsonville From A to Z” and books will be on sale. Plus, the art of Hannah Sickles, the book’s illustrator, will be on display. Free and open to the public. 6 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Friday, Nov. 8: Moon Tunnel Graduate Literary Reading Series. Sponsored by Ohio University Dept. of English, this series features the work of Creative Writers from OU's graduate programs. The series will be held on five Friday evenings throughout the 2019-20 Academic year. Free & open to the public. 7 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
CINEMA
Tuesdays: Tea and Crumpets Movie Club. Join us for a spot of tea as we enjoy a bit of British television or film together. Cheers! 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: OU Fall Sustainability Series: The River and the Wall. This film follows five friends as they adventure through the wilds of Texas on the borderline and are confronted with the human side of the immigration debate. This is a free event for all. 7 p.m. Athena Cinema 20 South Court St., Athens
Saturday, Sept. 14: Screening night with 1st year graduate M.F.A. students at the Ohio University School of Film, 7 p.m. at the Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Fall Sustainability Series: Waste Land. The film follows artist Vik Muniz as he travels to Brazil and the world’s largest garbage dump Jardim Gramacho where he and the workers there collaborate to create art from the garbage. This is a free event for all. 7 p.m. Athena Cinema 20 South Court St., Athens
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Fall Sustainability Series: Eating Animals. A look at the environmental, economic, and public health consequences of factory farming. This is a free event for all. 7 p.m. Athena Cinema 20 South Court St., Athens
Saturday, Oct. 5: Screening night with 2nd year graduate M.F.A. students in the Ohio University School of Film, 7 p.m. at the Athena Cinema, 20 S. Court Street
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Fall Sustainability Series: Keepers of the Future and Greta and the Snowmen. A double feature, the first film is about a peasant movement in El Salvador discovering challenges pertaining to climate change, as well as the economics of the country. The second film is about a teenager in Sweden, single handedly protesting climate change. This is a free event for all. 7 p.m. Athena Cinema 20 South Court St., Athens
Sunday, Nov. 3: Joint program/screening with WOUB in celebration of PBS KIDS Announces New Series XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM, Premiering November 11, 2019 | PBS About
Sunday, Nov. 3: The Re-Imagined Score: Blade Runner by Duo Unprepared. Nov. 22 & Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., Athena Cinema, 20 South Court St.
MISCELLANEOUS
Mondays: Creativity Club. Make creative projects ranging from collaborative comic strips to mosaics after hours at the Chauncey Public Library. Free. 6 p.m. 29 Converse St., Chauncey.
Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m.: Pins & Needles Craft Time, creative relaxation, project advice, conversation, and snacks. Wells (Albany) Public Library, 5200 Washington Rd., Albany.
Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m.: Needles & Hooks: Knitting and Crochet Fun. Bring your projects and join a friendly group of ladies. Coolville Public Library, 26401 Main St., Coolville.
Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m.: Sticks & Strings, handwork project show-n-tell, technique discussions, and skill sharing. All levels encouraged and invited. Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St., Nelsonville.
Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.: Athens County Knitters, a knitting circle open to all adults. Athens Public Library Circulation Area, 30 Home St., Athens.
First Saturday of every month: Saturday Knitting Group, a community gathering open to all who are working on a project. 9-10 a.m. Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: History on Tap. Who says history only belongs in a museum? Join us for History on Tap for lively discussions and a few pints with us as fellow history geeks! Join Tom O’Grady and History Center staff members for this monthly event to bring history to the masses! Come meet new friends and share your stories. We will be at Jackie O’s Taproom at 25 Campbell Street, Athens OH from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Asylum Walking Tour. Tour the famous Athens Asylum with George Eberts, long time Asylum employee and local expert. His insights on patient treatment throughout the asylum’s 150-year existence are peppered with stories, personal anecdotes, and hidden locations throughout the grounds. Tours meet at the steps of Kennedy Museum of Art and consists of an outdoor walking tour of the historic Asylum grounds and cemeteries. $20 per ticket non-member, members $18.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Landscape of Community Speaker Series – Barn Builders by Tom O’Grady. Free Admission. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 West State St, Athens.
Friday, Sept. 27: CreativeMornings/Athens. CreativeMornings is a monthly networking breakfast for the Athens' creative community, with free coffee and inspiration. New themes and guest speakers each month. Everyone is welcome! Free Admission. Registration encouraged. 9-10:30 a.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday, Sept. 28: The seventh annual Steampunk Spectacle. This year, we take our inspiration from Jules Verne's novel on underground exploration, “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Athens Public Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Athens Public Library & the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: History on Tap. Who says history only belongs in a museum? Join us for History on Tap for lively discussions and a few pints with us as fellow history geeks! Join Tom O’Grady and History Center staff members for this monthly event to bring history to the masses! Come meet new friends and share your stories. We will be at Jackie O’s Taproom at 25 Campbell Street, Athens OH from 5 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Asylum Walking Tour. Tour the famous Athens Asylum with George Eberts, long time Asylum employee and local expert. His insights on patient treatment throughout the asylum’s 150-year existence are peppered with stories, personal anecdotes, and hidden locations throughout the grounds. Tours meet at the steps of Kennedy Museum of Art and consists of an outdoor walking tour of the historic Asylum grounds and cemeteries. $20 per ticket non-member, members $18.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Landscape of Community Speaker Series –Preserving Your Historic Landscape: Applying your site to the National Historic Register, Guest Speaker Tim Anderson. Free Admission. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 West State St, Athens.
Friday, Oct. 18: Fall Wine Express On The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. Take a ride on the Stuart's Fall Wine Express! This is a fundraiser for Stuart's Opera House, and this beautiful train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway includes wine, cheese, and more, and it’s all for a good cause. 6 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Friday, Oct. 25: CreativeMornings/Athens. CreativeMornings is a monthly networking breakfast for the Athens' creative community, with free coffee and inspiration, as well as new themes and guest speakers each month. Everyone is welcome! Free Admission. Registration encouraged. 9-10:30 a.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Revel Workshops craft event. DIY crafting workshop; creating hanging succulent planters from Jackie O's bottles. Jackie O's Taproom, 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Sunday, Nov. 3: Silent Film and Organ Event: Come join us as we watch The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Lon Chaney accompanied by Renowned Organist Dennis James. Doors are at 5:30 p.m., Film begins at 7 p.m. Live and Silent Auctions Hors D’Oeuvres and Libations. Tickets are $50 for members $60 for non-members. Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 West State St, Athens.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Asylum Walking Tour. Tour the famous Athens Asylum with George Eberts, long time Asylum employee and local expert. His insights on patient treatment throughout the asylum’s 150-year existence are peppered with stories, personal anecdotes, and hidden locations throughout the grounds. Tours meet at the steps of Kennedy Museum of Art and consists of an outdoor walking tour of the historic Asylum grounds and cemeteries. $20 per ticket non-member, members $18.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: History on Tap. Who says history only belongs in a museum? Join us for History on Tap for lively discussions and a few pints with us as fellow history geeks! Join Tom O’Grady and History Center staff members for this monthly event to bring history to the masses! Come meet new friends and share your stories. We will be at Jackie O’s Taproom at 25 Campbell Street, Athens OH from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15: CreativeMornings/Athens. CreativeMornings is a monthly networking breakfast for the Athens' creative community, with free coffee and inspiration, as well as new themes and guest speakers each month. Everyone is welcome! Free Admission. Registration encouraged. 9-10:30 a.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 23 & 24: Many Moons presents, Travelers Treasures. An annual holiday show and shopping event featuring personally collected gifts, textiles, jewelry, and more from Nepal, India, Bali, and Thailand. Free Admission. Sat. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Sun. 12-6 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Holiday Craft Swap, Come on out for holiday craft swapping! Bring x number of homemade, giftable items, and leave with x number of items made by other community crafters! Arrive at 3 p.m. to set up; swapping starts at 3:15 p.m. and goes until all items are gone. Feel free to bring a holiday snack to share! No fee for entry, bring the number of items you wish to swap. 3 p.m. Arts West, 132 West State St.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: History on Tap. Who says history only belongs in a museum? Join us for History on Tap for lively discussions and a few pints with us as fellow history geeks! Join Tom O’Grady and History Center staff members for this monthly event to bring history to the masses! Come meet new friends and share your stories. We will be at Jackie O’s Taproom at 25 Campbell Street, Athens OH from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Winter Wine Express On The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. Take a ride on the Stuart's Fall Wine Express! This is a fundraiser for Stuart's Opera House, and this beautiful train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway includes wine, cheese, and more, and it’s all for a good cause. 7 p.m. Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville. Stuartsoperahouse.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15: Asylum Walking Tour. Tour the famous Athens Asylum with George Eberts, long time Asylum employee and local expert. His insights on patient treatment throughout the asylum’s 150-year existence are peppered with stories, personal anecdotes, and hidden locations throughout the grounds. Tours meet at the steps of Kennedy Museum of Art and consists of an outdoor walking tour of the historic Asylum grounds and cemeteries. $20 per ticket non-member, members $18.
