The Dairy Barn Arts Center this past weekend opened “OH+5: Biennial Regional Juried Exhibition,” the 12th in a series of competitions.
OH+5 is a regional, all-media juried exhibition of contemporary artwork that serves to promote artists residing in Ohio and its five surrounding states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OH+5 runs through March 14.
The exhibit features 52 artists exhibiting 65 artworks. OH+5 jurors were Kevin Harris, Shalya Marsh and Robert Peppers. Harris is the professor of drawing, printmaking and digital media at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. Marsh is currently the Myers Foundation Fellow at West Virginia University and was recently named one of Ceramics Monthly’s 2018 Emerging Artists. Peppers is a professor of drawing and painting at Ohio University and previously the assistant director of Purdue University’s Black Cultural Center.
The opening reception was held last Friday. OH+5 officially opened on Saturday. A gallery walk for members and volunteers took place Wednesday, Jan. 22. General Admission is free for all with the exhibit open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“I was able to show a piece about 10 years ago at the Dairy Barn’s OH+5 Biennial all-media show,” Daric Christian, exhibiting artist and director of the School of Art & Design at Northern Michigan University said in the release.
“The great thing about all-media shows is the variety of artwork, there is something for everyone. It is wonderful to be able to show work again in Athens, home of my Alma Mater, Ohio University. The quality of artwork in this show is outstanding and represents the talent of artist in the Midwest effectively.”
The Dairy Barn gives special thanks to the Fairfield Inn of Athens, Ohio and the O’Bleness Foundation, the release said.
