MEIGS COUNTY — Fur Peace Ranch, located at 39495 St. Clair Road, Pomeroy, will host several concerts this fall.
Kaukonen, owners of the property and a founding member of Jefferson Airplane, will perform with the GE Smith Band on Saturday during a sold out show on the property.
Electric Hot Tuna will perform Oct. 14 at Fur Peace Ranch. The show is sold out.
Kaukonen is scheduled to go on tour with Electric Hot Tuna and Jack Casady through December. The tour — the final electric tour — will kick off Sept. 15 in Rochester, N.Y. They recently added San Francisco and Denver to the tour. Besides the sold-out concert on Oct. 14, there are no tour locations near Athens County.
