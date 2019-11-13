The Union Bar is hosting a “comeback” of sorts this Friday as the independent band Earwig returns to an Athens stage after a long hiatus.
Though the critically lauded underground rock band claims Athens as a partial hometown (with dual citizenship in Columbus), it has not played here since 2016.
“After the release of our last album, we’ve kept busy writing new songs, making music videos to promote the band and playing out occasionally… just not in Athens,” Earwig singer Magnificent Lamppost McGee said in a news release (McGee is a barista at Donkey Coffee). “I don’t know why. We really do have a great time playing here.”
Despite their on-stage absence, the band has shown their love for Athens in their music videos. Earwig’s recent video, for the song “Bring Yrself 2 Me’ (from Earwig’s album “Pause For The Jets” on Anyway Records) was filmed in uptown Athens and also features internationally famous super-drag queen Nina West in a dance sequence.
“We made that video because we wanted to show off some of the places and things that we really love in Athens. We also wanted to dance with drag queens!” McGee quipped in the release.
The release said that the band is “known for their great, catchy songwriting and remembered for their spontaneous and reckless (and often hilarious) live shows.”
“Athens own kings of angular indie rock” (as described in the news release), Unmonumental, will open the night. Also on the bill are Columbus’ The Kyle Sowashes (their latest album, “I Don’t Know What To Tell You,” was released on Anyway Records in September) and The Cordial Sins (also from Columbus and currently on tour in support of their new release, “In Memory,” via Diversion Records).
Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
