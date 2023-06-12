The Drifter Kings, from central Ohio, are bringing contemporary blues and roots to Eclipse Company Store on Saturday.
The performance will start at 6 p.m.
The band, 2010 International Blues Challenge Semi-Finalists, performs originals and creatively-arranged blues classics in a wide range of styles from Piedmont to Delta to Chicago.
Their latest and third album, "Devil in my Kitchen," was recently released by MoMojo Records, the band's new record label.
Doug Oscard, drummer and founding member of the band, boasts a musical pedigree which includes years of full-time work in New York City, playing on many national commercials and Broadway. He has toured the United States with esteemed acts including Luther Allison, Johnny Winter, Big Bill Morganfield, Bo Diddley, Gary US Bonds, Johnny Rivers, Little Anthony & The Imperials and many more, according to the band's record label.
Bassist and vocalist Tony Harp has been playing for 25 years, working with well-known artists, such as Kenny Neal and Steve Amedee of the Subdudes.
The newest member of the Drifter Kings, guitarist and vocalist John Simon has toured the US playing guitar in the Army Band. A fixture on the Dayton music scene for the past 10 years, he has opened for the comedian Robin Williams, country artist Travis Tritt, rocker Ted Nugent, and more. His style reflects the many influences of Americana music.
"Devil in my Kitchen," the band presents a collection of 10 originals, all written during the pandemic.
Prior to moving to Athens, I became a lover of the blues while living in northeastern Mississippi, close to the birthplace of BB King and Howlin' Wolf, also known as Chester Arthur Burnett.
"Devil in my Kitchen" has songs ranging from upbeat and blues, blues ... the kind were guitars weep and the instrumentation fills you with as much emotion as the lyrics do.
The title soundtrack, "Devil in my Kitchen," is a perfect example of storytelling through lyrics and the music. The narrator goes into his kitchen only to find the Devil getting ready to cook the souls of sinners with a "dash of fornication and a sprinkling of greed." The Devil then invites the singer to eat but he's too afraid.
In each song you can hear influence from other genres. Some songs are deeply rooted in the blues, while others sound almost like they'd fit in on a country music or rhythm and blues radio station.
The music is energizing. I'm sure their live performance at Eclipse General Store will be just as entertaining.
MoMojo Records Director Sallie Bengtson said the label "eagerly anticipates sharing their new music with the worldwide blues community."
"We are excited to be releasing our new CD, 'Devil in my Kitchen,' on MoMojo Records," Oscard said in a press release.
Whatever the Devil has cooking in The Drifter Kings' kitchen is a delight for the ears that you won't want to miss when the band comes to Eclipse on Saturday.
