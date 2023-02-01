“Thursday nights can be lonely. Why not come and do something beautiful?”
So says Dave Deibi, who enthusiastically facilitates Open Stage, a beloved tradition at Donkey Coffee, uptown in Athens, each Thursday evening when school in in session.
“What’s unique about Donkey Open Stage is that the performers have the full support of the audience,” Deibi explains.
Deibi seems to know every person inside Donkey – as evidenced on a recent Saturday afternoon when the sounds of “Hi Dave” as he moved about called to mind a bar in Boston “where everybody knows your name.”
Of course, this is no bar. And that may be one reason for the more welcoming vibe the coffee house provides to its Thursday evening performers.
“I’m not always in the mood for the bar scene,” says Chrysallis Janes, a Donkey barista and frequent attendee at Open Stage. “The atmosphere here is more personalized, more low key.”
Deibi, who also coordinates Donkey’s art exhibits with Ohio University’s LGBTQ Center, plans all on-site events and works the sound crew, is the host for Open Stage. He’s worked in this capacity for a year and a half and jokes that there is discussion about giving him an actual title – perhaps “Art Director” – so he won’t continue to be known as “booking guy.”
Like many, he came to Athens for a college education, left town and came back when he felt “a gravitational pull.” He credits Donkey owners Chris and Angie Pyle with setting the space’s positive feel.
“It is their collective vision,” Deibi says. “I just add my spin to it.”
Held in the back room on the first floor, Open Stage attracts on average 60-70 audience members, along with the performers – both seasoned and those taking their very first live performance steps.
“Their first time, many performers are so unsure of themselves,” Deibi says. “But when those lights come up, they grow. It becomes a new part of their identity. ‘Now, I’m a singer-songwriter.’”
Most of the acts are musical and local, although there have been comics, novelty acts and performers from Zanesville, Gallipolis and even Cleveland. They inevitably leave their mark on the crowd, and vice versa.
Dylan Vanover, a graduate student in political science, is often a part of the audience for Open Stage and says he and his fellow attendees “bring grace, encouragement and affirmation to the performers.”
The weekly event is also the impetus for countless friendships and a deepening attachment to the community.
“When I started coming here, I didn’t know a lot of people and we were all still wearing masks,” says Patrick McCallum. a junior studio art major. “It was great to see all the different types of performers, and it was also a fun thing to do that made me feel more a part of Athens.”
Deibi says it’s great to see the weekly event back in full swing, after it was put on hiatus during the height of the pandemic and came back with restrictions in place
“When we first started back up, everyone wore masks and we were disinfecting the microphone after each performer,” he recalls.
With a relative return to normalcy in Athens and elsewhere, it’s now business as usual on Thursday nights at Donkey, where Deibi and company continue to “try to cultivate the most inclusive open stage experience possible.”
