Leah Magyary of Athens has been named executive director of the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens.
She replaces Jane Forrest Redfern, who resigned this past July after seven years at the helm of the Athens arts venue.
According to a news release from the Dairy Barn, Magyary has degrees from Ohio University (bachelor’s, 2010) and Kent State University (master’s) and has been employed at the Biltmore Estate, the Thomas Wolfe Memorial and the North Carolina Arboretum, all in Asheville, North Carolina, and, most recently, as director of donor relations at Marietta College in Marietta.
In the release, Board Chair Richard Shultz commented, "Leah is an outstanding leader and our Board is confident that her expertise, passion and professional experience are a perfect fit for the Dairy Barn." Magyary will begin her new role on Dec. 16.
The new director will be on hand to meet those attending the Annual New Year's Eve Party at the Dairy Barn on Dec. 31. The event will feature food, cash bar, dancing and live music by the Randys. The event is sponsored by Hocking Valley Bank, Texas Roadhouse and Mark Snider, and all proceeds benefit the Barn. Tickets are available at www.dairybarn.org.
Magyary grew up in Athens, graduating from Athens High School in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.