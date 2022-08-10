The Dairy Barn Arts Center has announced its 2022 fall schedule of classes.

Classes include: Pottery I: Intro to Wheel Throwing with instructor Quinn Schmalenberg; Pottery II: Garden Pots with instwructor Margaret Gustafan; Handbuilding with Clay with instructor Hillary Gattian; Drawing with instructor Erica Magnus; Painting with instructor Erica Magnus; and Altered Books with instructor Hillary Gattian.

