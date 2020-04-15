Jorma Kaukonen is performing his third free livestream concert this Saturday evening from the Fur Peace Station Concert Hall.
The show starts at 8 p.m. if you click the following link.
In this third consecutive livestream, Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Jorma will be joined by his longtime collaborator (also a HofF member) Jack Casady, who will be play along from California. “You just can’t keep those two lifelong friends apart… Hot Tuna during Stay in Peace!” according to the news release announcing the show. Find Casady at his Facebook site Facebook.com/Jack.Casady.5.
For over 50 years, performing as Hot Tuna, Kaukonen and Casady, have “brought a wealth of emotions to their music through deep perceptions and tremendous talent,” the release said.
The first show on April 4 drew 5,200 viewers but ended up with over 43,507 viewers, the release said. The second show brought in over 4,200 who watched it live but since then has enjoyed 22,913 viewers.
