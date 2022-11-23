The walls and surfaces of Emily Beveridge’s office in the Arts West building are filled with a lot of stuff – all kinds of arty stuff.
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I remember being in this office with Emily Prince,” her predecessor as Arts West program specialist, “who is probably one of the most influential people I’ve met in my life. I remember sitting here thinking ‘Wow, this woman is so cool, and this office is so cool.’”
Born in New York City and raised in Toledo, Beveridge made the move to Athens as many young people do: to attend Ohio University. (She studied painting, and went back for an MFA, completed in 2015.) She was immediately taken with the town, especially its milder weather and less severe winters.
“Toledo is flat as a pancake,” she recalled, “and it’s actually overcast most of the time.”
One campus site in particular helped seal the deal for her enrollment.
“I saw the Aethelred (Eldridge) mural and I thought, ‘This is where I want to go.’ And interestingly enough, four years later, I got married in front of that mural.”
Her husband of 16 years is Michael Bart, better known to fans in the Athens area as “DJ Barticus,” a popular fixture on Power 105, WXTQ Radio. Emily has, by her own estimation, designed “hundreds of posters” over the years for her husband’s popular “’80s Night” promotions.
And for the past 14 years, the former Nazarene Church building on West State Street, now owned by the City of Athens, has been her home-away-from-home.
“I’ve been involved here since 2008 and became events coordinator in 2014. Then I began my current job in 2017. During the pandemic, I was the only staff person here for about 18 months.”
When asked if her current position is akin to that of an arts administrator, she does not hold back: “I’m kind of ambivalent about that term, ‘arts administrator,’” she said. “It sounds a little clinical. I prefer to say that I make community connections through the arts.”
The space, she said, was originally “set up as a vessel for other community groups to come and use.” Consequently, she has overseen countless classes, gallery displays, theatre productions from outside companies, the popular Cat’s Pajamas clothing exchange, and too many youth-focused activities to enumerate.
“I don’t have kids of my own,” she said, “but I feel very connected to the community because of all the children I’ve taught,” many of whom she now knows as adults. “I think it’s in the thousands.”
It was during those quiet 18 months when the pandemic had taken hold that Beveridge began to envision a next step for Arts West: the creation of its own theatre company, which would produce its shows rather than simply renting out the space to others.
One of the first post-pandemic events on the Arts West stage was an Ohio Valley Summer Theatre production of “Clue,” based on the classic board game. “It was the first production I had seen here that made full use of the space,” she said, with its director, Dayton Willison “really respecting the space.”
She soon hired the “Clue” director as a program coordinator, also keeping him in mind for what would become the first official Arts West theatrical production.
“We’d had many very good productions here,” she said, “but I wasn’t really seeing pieces of art being made that had the potential to change somebody.”
That led in part to her selecting “Fun Home,” the acclaimed stage musical based on a graphic novel she had enjoyed years earlier, for the inaugural show. Directed by Willison, it performed in conjunction with Pride Month. The show, which tells the story of a young woman’s sexual awakening and her relationship with her troubled father, was “well-received and financially successful,” a welcome outcome for any production, particularly the first under a new banner.
Next up, Arts West will present the musical “Once,” this time in March for Disabilities Awareness Month. Willison will be back as director, and Beveridge said it’s another show with the sort of life-changing potential she prefers.
“To me, that’s what great art does.”
