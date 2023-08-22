Writer Sandra Kolankiewicz, a former Athens resident who currently lives in Marietta, has fourth chapbook of poetry coming out in November and which is available for pre-ordering.
“Even the Cracks” is a collection of 32 poems that focus on the importance of kindness and compassion; loss and its connection to personal growth; abuse of authority; intergenerational dynamics; respect for the suffering of others; the role of humanity in the protection or destruction of nature; the seductions of holding too tightly to the past or of letting go too quickly.
If you have ever found yourself living a bittersweet life, balancing between the joy of experiencing enlightenment and the pain of facing reality, this is the book of poems for you. The comforting beauty of nature nods to the pain of ‘tooth and claw,’ the vastness of the night sky is both a comfort and a vacuum, ghosts live in the day to day, sometimes wrestled with at night. Death is an opportunity to face the immediacy of life and also a tragic end. The exigencies of family buoy us up and also drag us down. Our sense of self is elusive but also the ground we walk on. Old age both trumps youth and cannot compete. Open up Even the Cracks and take a moment to enjoy apogee before you’re whipped back to perigee. You will find you are not alone in your journey.
Painter and English professor emerita at Ohio University, Valorie A. Worthy, says that in her work Kolankiewicz “….nspins webs that span time and space, interconnecting glimpses of the present with the past and future. Her poems ring with phrases that contrast factual information with figurative imagery. Transcendental stanzas hover mysteriously. Temporal reflection gives rise to momentary narratives woven and imbued with history. After each poem finishes, recollection resonates like ever expanding rings from a skipped stone.”
The book can be pre-ordered online https://tinyurl.com/2yt3ekd5. It will arrive in November. Pre-ordering at the cost of $15.99 ends on Sept. 15, and then books go up to their regular price of $17.99.
