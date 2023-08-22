"Even the Cracks"

Writer Sandra Kolankiewicz, a former Athens resident who currently lives in Marietta, has fourth chapbook of poetry coming out in November and which is available for pre-ordering.

“Even the Cracks” is a collection of 32 poems that focus on the importance of kindness and compassion; loss and its connection to personal growth; abuse of authority; intergenerational dynamics; respect for the suffering of others; the role of humanity in the protection or destruction of nature; the seductions of holding too tightly to the past or of letting go too quickly.


  

