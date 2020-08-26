The Athens community is invited to join in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
The all-virtual events on Wednesday, Aug. 26 will include a workshop on how to make your own signs and sashes, a videotaped concert by the Calliope Feminist Choir and community, and videos and tweets of suffrage speeches.
The schedule of events and links to various activities can be found at https://www.ohio.edu/diversity/womens-center/suffrage-centennial.
People can also search #AthensOHSuffrage on Instagram and Twitter and add their own pictures, videos, and comments, including photos of their own sashes and banners and other more modern symbols of inclusion of people of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ people.
Originally planned as an actual parade on Court Street with speeches, poetry readings, and songs, the event was forced online by COVID-19. Aug. 26 marks the day in 1920 when the 19th amendment went into effect after it was ratified by the states on Aug. 18 of that year. It caps a year-long celebration of suffrage and the suffragists, with exhibits, films, and readings continuing into the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.