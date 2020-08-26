The Athens community is invited to join in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote.

The all-virtual events on Wednesday, Aug. 26 will include a workshop on how to make your own signs and sashes, a videotaped concert by the Calliope Feminist Choir and community, and videos and tweets of suffrage speeches.

The schedule of events and links to various activities can be found at https://www.ohio.edu/diversity/womens-center/suffrage-centennial.

People can also search #AthensOHSuffrage on Instagram and Twitter and add their own pictures, videos, and comments, including photos of their own sashes and banners and other more modern symbols of inclusion of people of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ people.

Originally planned as an actual parade on Court Street with speeches, poetry readings, and songs, the event was forced online by COVID-19. Aug. 26 marks the day in 1920 when the 19th amendment went into effect after it was ratified by the states on Aug. 18 of that year. It caps a year-long celebration of suffrage and the suffragists, with exhibits, films, and readings continuing into the fall.

