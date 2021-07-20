The Athena Cinema reopened its doors last week after completing a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for COVID safety protocols. The campaign began with a goal of $5,000. When that goal was reached and exceeded in a day, organizers increased the goal to $12,500, according to the Athena Cinema Facebook page. The campaign closed June 30 with a final tally of $16,507, as shown on the campaign’s Ohio University ScaleFunder site.
Now showing at the Athena are:
- “Minari,” the much-acclaimed story of a South Korean family trying to make a new home in rural Arkansas in the 1980s.
- “Summer of Soul,” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exploration of the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.
- “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” which has raised eyebrows for re-creating Bourdain’s voice using artificial intelligence, as well as its failure to include actor Asia Argento, Bourdain’s girlfriend at the time of his death.
- “Minari” the first in the “Movies You Missed” series, highlighting outstanding films released in 2020.
Upcoming “Movies You Missed” are:
- “Promising Young Woman,” a black comedy thriller starring Carey Mulligan that won the 2020 Best Original Screenplay Oscar (starts July 23)
- “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a biographical drama starring LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, who won the 2020 Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton (July 30)
- “Nomadland,” the 2020 Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress (Frances McDormand; starts August 6)
- “The Father,” a drama starring Anthony Hopkins, who won Best Actor for his performance.
