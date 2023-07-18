Bryan Bielanski, a singer-songwriter based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Smiling Skull Saloon, 108 W. Union St., Athens.
Bielanski is a repeat performer at Smiling Skull, having performed there in February as part of a tour for his latest album, “Brian’s Super Happy Fun Time 3.” The album was released in March
He has performed through the United States and the world for the past 11 years.
His biography notes that while he is inspired by Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics that make listeners think and feel like they’re alive.
The Smiling Skull offers a unique music venue with an upstairs patio and a downstairs decorated in wood and vintage, vanity license plates and other metal signs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.