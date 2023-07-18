Brian Bielanski

 Photo by Lauren Mitchell

Bryan Bielanski, a singer-songwriter based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Smiling Skull Saloon, 108 W. Union St., Athens.

Bielanski is a repeat performer at Smiling Skull, having performed there in February as part of a tour for his latest album, “Brian’s Super Happy Fun Time 3.” The album was released in March


  

