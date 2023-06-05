The schedule for the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival includes:
Friday
5 p.m. — Myron Hart
6:30 p.m. — Huntergirl
8 p.m. — Tyler Braden
9:30 p.m. — Josh Turner
Saturday
1 p.m. — Grainfed, Pepsi Stage
1:30 p.m. — Andy Milliken, Budweiser Stage
2 p.m. — Will Overman, Pepsi Stage
2:30 p.m. — Ben Davis, Budweiser Stage
3 p.m. — Noah Smith, Pepsi Stage
3:30 p.m. — Jake Dunn, Budweiser Stage
4 p.m. — Ragland, Pepsi Stage
4:30 p.m. — Joey Crabtree, Budweiser Stage
5:30 p.m. — Chase Wright, Rocky Stage
6:30 p.m. — Kayleigh Mathews, Budweiser Stage
7:30 p.m. — Lindsay Ell, Rocky Stage
9:30 p.m. — Ashley McBryde
