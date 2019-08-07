The second big uptown festival of the summer takes place this Saturday when thousands of community members and visitors converge on North Court Street for the 15th annual Boogie on the Bricks.
The event takes place on the two blocks of North Court Street (from Washington north to Carpenter) from noon to 11 p.m.
Live music will be performed on two stages book-ending the festival stretch, and beer and food vendors will be in place as well.
Other attractions, according to a news release, include a Kids Zone, artisan marketplace, community education stage and community organizations.
The community education stage, according to the Boogie on the Bricks website, “provides local organizations a spotlight where patrons will get the opportunity to learn more about various community offerings and initiatives that make up this beautiful and unique place we call home.”
Food trucks signed up as of Monday included Burrito Buggy, Dr. Mai’s Thai Kitchen, Kona Ice and Hot Diggity Dog. Event Director Cory Fletcher said Tuesday that he expects a total of five food vendors to be working the event once things are finalized.
Supplying beer, cider and wine are Jackie O’s, Little Fish Brewing Co. and Southeast Beverage Co.
The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday as of earlier this week looked promising, with a high of 82, only a 10 percent chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. This will be a relief for those who braved the extreme heat advisory (and heat indexes well into the 100s) for the Ohio Brew Week Last Call street festival on July 20.
The schedule for the two “Boogie” stages is as follows:
Boogie Stage
Noon: Ready Aim Flowers
1:30 p.m.: Honey and Blue
3 p.m.: Whirlybirds
4:30 p.m.: Velvet Green
6 p.m.: Moths in the Attic
7:30 p.m.: Penny Wishes
9 p.m.: Doxcity with Dysfunktional Family
10:30 p.m.: Brother Hill and the Hill Spirits
Holzer Acoustic Stage
Noon: Boys on the Hock
1 p.m.: Torrin Mauck
2:15 p.m.: Ry Burhans
3:30 p.m.: Caitlin Kraus
4:45 p.m.: Brandon Jackson
6 p.m.: Aubree Riley
7:15 p.m.: Woody Pines
Earlier this week, Event Director Fletcher said preparations for the event are “coming together fairly well.”
“There’s just a few more minor pieces that need put into place,” he said. “I need to finalize a few keg orders still, but we ought to be carrying Little Fish, Jackie O’s, and hopefully Cider House from the local scene, as well as some larger brands through SEO Beverage. Providing the weather holds up, it ought to be a great year.”
As for the musical lineup, Fletcher said he’s pleased with the bands this year. “We’ve got a lot of great local and regional talent lined up, including a few that are new to the Athens scene.”
Fletcher referenced the point earlier this summer when Athens City Council’s approval of a street-closing ordinance for an Aug. 10 Boogie on the Bricks was in doubt. In recent years, the event had been held at the end of June, and some City Council members and uptown business owners weren’t crazy about shoehorning Boogie into the busy August weekend schedule of events. Some raised questions about losing walk-in business in the uptown area on too many summer weekends when the streets are closed.
“As most of the town knows by now, this event came a hair’s breadth from falling by the wayside this year (and that’s usually the death knell for any event of this kind),” Fletcher said. “We got off to a rocky start, and we got plenty of push-back and shade from some ‘prominent’ community members that didn’t appreciate the ‘inconvenience’ of the event.
“To them and everyone else, I’ll say this,” Fletcher continued. “Come and see. See what we can do, see what we can pull off, see what a small group of people who give a damn about this community can accomplish against the odds. This event is unique in that it has no profit motive. It is purely a celebration of this town and it’s people. Love it or hate it, we’re throwing a party for this crazy little town and everyone in it one way or another. We’ll see you all on the Bricks this Saturday, because it’s time to Boogie!”
