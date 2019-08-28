The Dairy Barn Arts Center is partnering with the Athens Area Fiber Faire to form the event “Quilt Fest: A Celebration of Everything Fiber” this Saturday and Sunday.
The event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Athens Area Fiber Faire is in the sixth year of providing an annual event with a fiber focus in Athens, according to a news release.
Exhibitors from throughout Ohio and the region will be both inside and outside the Dairy Barn Arts Center for the event. Various items, including tools and supplies, will be available for purchase. The event offers workshops, contests, hands-on activities, a raffle and food trucks the entire weekend.
Workshops are posted on the Dairy Barn Arts Center website for registration, fees and material lists. All ages are welcome for this free event.
More than 25 vendors of fine fabrics, yarns & roving; hand-dyed, hand-spun and handmade will be on hand to demonstrate and sell their wares. Kits, tools, patterns and accessories will be available, as will be fine-finished textile art, jewelry and natural skin care products. A raffle of local goods and products from every vendor also will be held. Spinners can enter a Skein Contest.
A group of Chilean quilters will be present to discuss their work on Sunday.
Meanwhile, this will be the last weekend to see Quilt National 2019. Food and drink will be available on site, as well as ample parking.
In the news release, Dairy Barn Arts Center Fiber Studio Manager Ann Judy said she’s “excited to partner with the Athens Area Fiber Faire to provide the community with over 25 vendors who provide fabric, yarn and finished works as well as the newest additions, the Skein Contest and the Kreinik Threads Maker Space.”
Quilt National ’19 admissions also include The Chaddock Morrow Gallery exhibition, “Quilts for Violeta Parra by The Chilean Quilting Bee.”
