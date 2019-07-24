An annual celebration of underground rock ’n roll rolls out its 23rd year with bands from Athens to Japan this Thursday through Saturday at the Union Bar in Athens.

This rendition of Blackoutfest also has been dubbed “The Wedding Edition,” due to event organizer Scott Winland’s upcoming wedding to Tracy Duncan.

Headlining this year will be The Gories (legendary Detroit rockers).

Weekend passes are $35, or you can buy single-night admission at the door. Music starts at 6 p.m. each night.

Bands on tap on Thursday are DANA (Columbus), Absolutely Not (Chicago), Taung Child (Athens), Calliope Musicals (Austin), Ouija Boys (Columbus) and Unmonumental (Athens).

Bands set for Friday include Mourning (A) Blkstar (Cleveland), Water Witches (Athens), Counterfeit Madison (Columbus), Leggy (Cincinnati), The Molice (Tokyo), Wastemen (Athens), and featuring (both Friday and Saturday) the Hongo Gonzo Liquid Light Show!

Saturday’s bands include The Gories (Detroit), Des Demonas (Washington, D.C.), The Greg Ashley Band (Oakland), Tweens (Cincinnati), The D-Rays (Athens), Sportfishing USA (Yellow Springs/Portland) and Slut Caste (Athens).

Load comments