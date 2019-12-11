Messthetics
Buy Now

The Messthetics are performing at the Union Bar Friday evening. Provided photo.

The Union is bringing a band to its upstairs stage this Friday (the 13th!) featuring the former rhythm section of Fugazi, “an organization whose decade and a half of disciplined progressivism provided a necessary bridge between the zenith of late-punk expression and everything alternative in rock that followed,” according to a news release.

In 2016, the release said, guitarist Anthony Pirog enlisted the two in the Messthetics, “a conspiracy to subvert and reimagine the power trio, bringing fully into the 21st Century a form that may have reached near perfection with Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys on the very first day of the 1970s.”

The Messthetics released a self-titled recording in spring 2018 on Dischord, widening “the reach of a decisive instrumental music that so far, they have only shared with a privileged handful of East Coast and Southern audiences.”

Also on the bill Friday evening are Lung, from Cincinnati, and Thee Thees, from Columbus.

The show, which starts at 9 p.m., is presented by WLCI and Blackout. Tickets are $10 and on sale now.

Load comments