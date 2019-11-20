Tantrum Theater this week and next is presenting its first fully staged production in Athens, Eugene Ionesco’s Tony Award-winning comedy “Rhinoceros.”
The play will be performed tonight (Nov. 21) at 8:30 p.m., Nov. 22-23 and Dec. 4-7, all at 8 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, in the Forum Theater of Ohio University’s RTV Building on South College Street.
According to a news release, Ionesco’s celebrated absurdist satire transports the audience to a village where a rhinoceros crashes through the town on a rampage. As townspeople argue over the event, one by one they find themselves untamed and rambunctious – transformed into the very beasts they fear. “We bet, by the end, you’ll find yourself weighing the costs and benefits of fitting in with the herd,” the release predicted.
Tantrum Theater’s first production of its fourth season has been created entirely locally for students, the community and the region. Tantrum is OU’s professional theater with a mission to provide students an opportunity to engage and apprentice with accomplished artists while presenting world-class theater for the Athens community, the release said.
“Rhinoceros” began with an inspiration to bring Washington, D.C. area director José Carrasquillo and his passion for Ionesco’s absurdist script to Athens to direct this production (supported by the Robert and Rene Glidden Visiting Professorship). Joining Carrasquillo in co-directing the play is faculty member Jeanette Buck, supported by a creative team of Tantrum professional guest artists and students
Tantrum Theater show tickets are $20 for adults, and $16 for senior, alumni, non-OU college students, military and first responders. Tickets are $5 for high school and OU students with ID. More information about tickets and season offerings can be found at www.tantrumtheater.org, and can be purchased directly through the Ohio University Event Services Ticket Office online at www.ohio.edu/event-ticketsor by calling 740-593-1780.
Tantrum is a professional company founded in 2015 to serve as a training ground and provide apprenticeship opportunities to students in OU’s College of Fine Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.