Is the murderer Miss Scarlet in the Ballroom with the Candlestick? Or Colonel Mustard in the Kitchen with the Rope? Join ABC Players as they present their first production of the 2019/2020 season, “Clue: The Musical,” today (Thursday) through Sunday.
In this musical production, performed at Stuart’s Opera House, audiences will get to play the game to figure out who, with what and where? Audiences can try to solve the murder today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The production, with book by Peter DePietro, music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci, and lyrics by Tom Chiodo, is based on the popular board game Clue. The plot concerns a murder at a mansion where all the suspects have been invited.
At the start of the show, audience members select cards that determine the murderer, murder weapon and location of the murder. There are 216 possible directions the show could take.
“This is the most talented and dedicated group of actors that I have ever worked with,” director Sylvia Abbott said in the news release. “They have made this experience so much fun.”
The cast includes Joe Balding, Jeroch Carlson, Dan Dunham, Matthew Johnson, Kevin Kunz, Jodi MacNeal, Samantha Pelham, Ezra Thobaben and Linda Watkins.
The production is directed by Sylvia Abbott, with musical direction by Jodi MacNeal and choreography by Jenn Fritchley.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Advance tickets are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org or by calling 740-753-1924, and will also be sold at the door.
This audience-interactive show is sponsored by Intelliwave Broadband.
“Clue: The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French.
