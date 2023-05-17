The Athens Comedy Collective, comprising Yang Miller, Ervin Ross and other comedians, will offer an Intro to Improv Class this summer.

According to a press release, the class will teach long-form improv comedy, a theatrical art form that involves creating spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions with only a few performers and chairs on stage. The concept of "yes, and..." is a golden tenant of improv, which suggests that a reality created by one player will be agreed upon and developed by their scene partner.


