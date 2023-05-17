The Athens Comedy Collective, comprising Yang Miller, Ervin Ross and other comedians, will offer an Intro to Improv Class this summer.
According to a press release, the class will teach long-form improv comedy, a theatrical art form that involves creating spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions with only a few performers and chairs on stage. The concept of "yes, and..." is a golden tenant of improv, which suggests that a reality created by one player will be agreed upon and developed by their scene partner.
Miller and Ross will co-teach the class, which will be held on Sundays in June in Uptown Athens. A show for family and friends will be held July 2 at Arts West.
The instructors are accomplished actors who have trained in improv comedy in New York City and Los Angeles for many years. Participants will learn games, exercises, and proven scene work skills that will equip them to perform a show for friends and family.
"I am looking forward to seeing the look on students' faces when it finally clicks and they embody the freedom that comes with improv," Ross said.
"The thrill of the shared laughs and inevitable bonding is always inspiring and really gets people excited," Miller said.
Improv is an excellent way to develop various communication skills, including listening, spontaneity, physicality and teamwork. The class is valuable to couples, friend groups, work groups, and anyone who wants to meet new people and get a creative spark.
To learn more and register for this limited class, check out Athens Comedy Collective on Facebook or contact Miller at yangcmiller@gmail.com
Join Athens Comedy Collective in saying "Yes, And...!" to the world of improv comedy.
