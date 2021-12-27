Athens-based singer-songwriter Tony Xenos has released a new solo album — his first in 15 years.
“Music Heuristic” — featuring Rob Powell, Mary Lee Xenos and fellow Athens music scene veteran Bryan Gibson — showcases Tony Xenos’ brand of rhythmic, harmony-driven folk-rock and delivers an energetic, yet intimate, collection of songs.
The album was recorded and mixed at Uncoiled Studio in Columbus by Rob Powell. It was released December 1 at tonyxenos.com and became available on streaming media services on December 25.
Xenos was a founding member of Cactus Pears, a popular alt-rock band formed at Ohio University in the early 1990s. Xenos remained in Athens after college, performing as a solo artist and with the interactive, family-friendly band Flyaway Saturn, which appeared at the Nelsonville Music Festival in 2009, 2010, and 2011.
Xenos channels an early love for ’60s folk, ’70s rock, and bands such as R.E.M. to create his distinctive sound: an infectious blend of interweaving vocal melodies and soaring harmonies set atop unconventional guitar rhythms.
The album’s single and video, “Party Crashers,” are streaming on tonyxenos.com.
