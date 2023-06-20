Athena Cinema is continuing its annual Beat the Heat movie series this summer.
While the Athena in downtown Athens is undergoing repairs, the films will be played at The Ridges Auditorium, 135 Ridges Circle. Seating begins at 2:30 p.m. with the film starting at 3 p.m.
Parking is free on Saturdays in all purple and dark green lots. Any space with a meter must be paid to park.
Admission is a monetary donation. The funds will go to a different nonprofit group at each showing.
"The Iron Giant" will be played July 1. Proceeds will go to Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring.
Sponsored by Ohio Brew Week, "Kirkikou and the Sorceress" will be played July 15. Proceeds will go to the Andrew Jackson Davison Club. The film contains many instances of nudity that reflect the non-sexualized view of the human body in the West African culture depicted.
The screening of KIRIKOU AND THE SORCERESS will take place at the Ridges Auditorium.
Sponsored by OUCU Financial, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will play July 29. Proceeds will benefit Athens CASA/GAL.
The series kicked off with "Inside Out."
