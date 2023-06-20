Iron Giant

"Iron Giant" will play July 1 as part of the Athena Cinema's Beat the Heat summer movie series.

 Submitted photo

Athena Cinema is continuing its annual Beat the Heat movie series this summer.

While the Athena in downtown Athens is undergoing repairs, the films will be played at The Ridges Auditorium, 135 Ridges Circle. Seating begins at 2:30 p.m. with the film starting at 3 p.m.


  

