Athena Cinema

Ohio University recently announced that the Athena Cinema has been temporarily closed to make some much needed repairs on the building at 20 S. Court St., Athens. The staff will reach out directly to those who previously purchased tickets for an upcoming event and/or made a rental reservation to provide refunds or explore event rescheduling options.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Ohio University Facilities Management and Safety (FMS) has announced that Athena Cinema, at 20 S. Court St., temporarily has closed to accommodate unexpected building repairs.

The closure, which impacts all three theater spaces and is tentatively planned to extend through the summer, comes after a recent building inspection identified some potential structural maintenance needs within the 108-year-old theater space. Proceeding with immediate repairs will ensure the integrity of the historic building.


